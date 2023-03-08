Must Read! OMG 2 trailer: Pankaj Tripathi takes the centre stage as he fights for his son’s dignity; Akshay Kumar supports well

Finally, the trailer of OMG 2 has been released. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam in the lead role, and it is slated to release on 11th August 2023.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/03/2023 - 12:00
movie_image: 
Pankaj Tripathi

MUMBAI: OMG 2 was in the news for the past few days because of the issues with CBFC. The film has been certified with an ‘A’ certificate and there are some changes and cuts that the board has asked the makers to do.

The movie is just 7 days away from its release, and today, finally the trailer of OMG 2 has been released. It’s a decent trailer, but we surely expected more from it. In OMG, Paresh Rawal played the lead role, and this time the makers have roped in Pankaj Tripathi for it.

Also Read: Must Read! Akshay Kumar postpones the trailer launch of OMG 2 – Here’s why

OMG 2 revolves around Pankaj Tripathi’s character who after an incident decides to fight for his son’s dignity. There have been multiple reports about the movie’s concept. While some reports suggest that it’s based on sex education, and some reports say that the film revolves around LGBTQIA+ community. However, nothing has been cleared yet and even the trailer doesn’t give out much about the concept.

As we said, the trailer is strictly decent, but Tripathi as usual is damn good. He takes the centre stage in the trailer, and Akshay has only a few scenes in it. Yami Gautam has also been given less scope in the trailer. In OMG, Akshay had a supporting role, and here too we can expect the same.

OMG 2 is slated to release on 11th August 2023. The film will clash at the box office with Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2. So, let’s wait and watch which movie will win the box office race.

Also Read: Confirmed! No delay; Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 to release on 11th August

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

OMG 2 OMG 2 trailer Pankaj Tripathi Paresh Rawal Akshay Kumar Yami Gautam Sunny Deol Gadar 2 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/03/2023 - 12:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOW! Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra dances to What Jhumka; netizens are surprised to see her, "Munni kitni badi hogai”
MUMBAI: We all remember Harshaali Malhotra as Munni from the Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan. She was a child...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Housemates lash out at Abhishek Malhan for being overconfident for the finale as he says “I ran the show and brought the audience to the show the entire YouTube community, I deserve to win”
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is nearing to its finale which is just two weeks away and the season will get the winner...
What! Kriti Sanon reacts to trolls for accusing her of getting botox and fillers, read on to know what
MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon is amongst the top stars of the industry who has made her mark with her brilliant performances in...
OMG! The cast of Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii took a quick trip but THIS Leading lady was missing! Is all well? Read to find out!
MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatnii starring Fahmaan...
KYA BAAT HAI! Meet Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Bhavika Sharma's real-life bestie who is also a popular TV actress
MUMBAI: Bhavika Sharma's performance as Savi Chavan is loved by one and all. The actress is playing the lead in Star...
Must Read! OMG 2 trailer: Pankaj Tripathi takes the centre stage as he fights for his son’s dignity; Akshay Kumar supports well
MUMBAI: OMG 2 was in the news for the past few days because of the issues with CBFC. The film has been certified with...
Recent Stories
Harshaali Malhotra
WOW! Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra dances to What Jhumka; netizens are surprised to see her, "Munni kitni badi hogai”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Harshaali Malhotra
WOW! Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra dances to What Jhumka; netizens are surprised to see her, "Munni kitni badi hogai”
Kriti Sanon
What! Kriti Sanon reacts to trolls for accusing her of getting botox and fillers, read on to know what
Lavina Israni
Hotness alert! Here are times actress Lavina Israni raised temperature with her hot looks
Arbaaz Khan
Aww! Arbaaz Khan reveals about his bond with step-mother Helen; “She never tried to seprate us"
Nitin Desai
Nitin Desai Suicide: Must Read! Art director’s last recording retrieved by police, he mentioned 4 people
Yogita Bihani
Exclusive! The Kerala Story actress Yogita Bihani says, “When you are a newcomer, you want to work with everybody”