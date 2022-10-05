Must read! One actor which Bollywood cannot afford, read more to know

We have seen some great superstars in the Bollywood industry but there is one name which Bollywood cannot afford read below to know more
MUMBAI: Over the time Bollywood industry had witnessed some amazing superstars from different eras, we have seen and loved thesr superstars on screen and off the screen. But having said that do you know there is one name which Bollywood really cannot afford.

Yes you heard right, one name which Bollywood cannot afford is none other than Mahesh Babu, recently Mahesh Babu revealed that he has been getting some offers from Bollywood industry but the actor is rejecting them because Bollywood cannot afford him.

In his media interaction Mahesh Babu revealed that he may be sound arrogant but Bollywood cannot afford him. He has been winning the heart of the fans in Telugu cinema and he is really happy and proud about it. He wants to take Telugu cinema at the national level which is currently happening now.

Mahesh Babu wants people to consume more and more Telugu cinema and understand be real emotion behind it. He do not wish to go any other industry but he is happy and proud of Telugu cinema.

No doubt the contribution of the actor Mahesh Babu in the Telugu cinema is phenomenal the fans of which are also in the Hindi belt.

What are your views on the contribution of the actor Mahesh Babu and do you really wish to see him in Bollywood industry do let us know in the comments section below.

Latest Video