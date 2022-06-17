Must Read! At one point, I lost the confidence to work, especially after my husband's demise, but now, I am looking to do more work: Neetu Kapoor

MUMBAI : Neetu Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and versatile actresses we have in Bollywood. We have seen some amazing characters of hers getting all the love from fans.

Neetu Kapoor is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Jugjugg Jeeyo, which is directed by Raj Mehta. In a media interaction, the actress spoke not only about her upcoming movie but also about her equation with her mother-in-law and coming back into the movie business.

She revealed that there was a point in her life when she lacked the confidence to get back to work, especially after the demise of her husband Rishi Kapoor. Initially, when she said yes for the movie, she was very nervous, but gradually, she gained confidence. She is now ready to work more. Neetu Kapoor says that work is something that keeps a person occupied.

Neetu Kapoor adds works keeps her busy and does not let her go into her past. It always keeps her positive. Talking about the first day on the sets of the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo, Neetu Kapoor says that she was nervous, but then, the lockdown happened, and she got a break to digest what is happening around her. After the gap, she was managed to pull it off.

Neetu Kapoor also revealed that she misses her mother-in-law more than her husband Rishi Kapoor. Her relation with her mother-in-law Krishna Kapoor was very special to her. Krishna Kapoor holds a very special place in her heart, and she has always looked up to her.

ALSO READ – Oops! Netizens slam Janhvi Kapoor in her latest post, compare her with Poonam Pandey for THIS reason

Neetu Kapoor also spoke about Alia Bhatt, the new member in the family. She says that she is no doubt one of the purest and uncorrupted souls. She is like Krishna Kapoor, and that is why she has a beautiful relation with her.

Neetu Kapoor also commented on the trailer of the much-awaited Brahmastra, which has her son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt. She just loved the visuals and her children in the trailer. She is very excited about the movie.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch Neetu Kapoor in her projects, and we look forward to see what different she has to offer in this upcoming movie.

Jugjugg Jeeyo is all set to hit the big screens on 24 June.

How excited are you about the movie? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – News Update! Salman Khan starrer ‘No Entry 2’ to start rolling from THIS date, deets inside