Must Read! Orry reacts to showing his middle finger to Palak Tiwari, “Why is no one asking what she’s apologizing for?”

In the chat, Palak was seen apologizing to Orry while the latter showed her the middle finger. Actress Sara Ali Khan’s name was also featured in the chat.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/03/2024 - 15:29
movie_image: 
Palak Tiwari

MUMBAI: Orry has finally reacted to leaking his viral chat with Palak Tiwari. On Tuesday, a WhatsApp chat between internet sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, and actress Palak Tiwari was shared on Orry on his Instagram Stories but he soon pulled it down. 

In the chat, Palak was seen apologizing to Orry while the latter showed her the middle finger. Actress Sara Ali Khan's name was also featured in the chat. The exchange went viral with many criticising him for leaking the chat.

Orry reacted to a user who criticized him for it saying, “Why is no one asking what she’s apologising for ..? Think about it? You're grilling me for not happily accepting her apology ? But she’s obviously apologising for smth she did that was wrong.. wrong enough that a 3rd party had to get involved and make her see it correctly.”

Palak Tiwari is yet to comment on the incident.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - BollywoodShaadis

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/03/2024 - 15:29

