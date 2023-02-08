Must Read! From Oscar nominated Lagaan to Devdas; Nitin Desai did art direction for these famous movies

MUMBAI: This morning, we woke up with the shocking news that art director and owner of ND Studios, Nitin Chandrakant Desai, died by suicide. He was one of the most famous art directors in the industry and had worked on multiple biggies. Desai worked for more than three decades in the Indian film industry.

As today, he is no more with us; let’s look at the list of movies for which he did art direction...

1942 A Love Story

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 1942 A Love Story starring Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala was released in 1994. Nitin Chandrakant Desai had done art direction for the film and also won Filmfare Best Art Direction award for it.

Also Read: RIP! Art Director Nitin Desai dies by suicide at his ND Studios

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love

Not just Indian movies, Desai had worked on international films as well. One of them was Mira Nair’s Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love which was released in 1997.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam had grand sets that grabbed our attention. The film looked beautiful on the big screens and those sets were designed by Desai. He even won a National Film Award for Best Art Direction for the movie.

Devdas

SLB and Nitin Chandrakant Desai once again created a wonderfully looking movie together. The sets of Devdas were just fantastic and Desai once again won the National Film Award for Best Art Direction.

Lagaan

Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan was India’s official entry to Oscars. Desai had done art direction for the film and even for this movie he won a National Award.

Jodhaa Akbar

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Jodhaa Akbar was visually a beautiful romantic film, and visually it was very appealing. Desai had worked on this movie as well.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

For Salman Khan starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Desai had done production design and well, that movie too had some beautiful sets that grabbed everyone’s attention.

Panipat

Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor failed to make a mark at the box office. However, the film was made on a grand scale and Desai had also worked on it.

Also Read: What! Censor Board asks Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 makers to remove glimpses of frontal nudity, modify scupltures showing unnatural sex, etc

The news of his demise will surely leave the industry shocked.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.