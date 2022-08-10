Must Read! “OTT has been a great disruptor of lame content and has provided with some good ones” - Ratna Pathak Shah

In her latest media interaction, actress Ratna Pathak Shah spoke in detail about content in today’s time, and OTT as the content king.
MUMBAI:Actress Ratna Pathak Shah is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood industry, she is one such name who defines versatility with her movies and series, she is currently winning the hearts of the fans with her recently released web series titled Happy Family Conditions Apply

In her latest media interaction actress Ratna Pathak Shah spoke in detail about comedy as the genre and also on OTT as platform and different content. Ratna Pathak Shah says comedy is a one particular genre which definitely needs to be stereotyped within that stereotype how different your comedy is makes you and your characters different from another.

Ratna Pathak Shah adds, over the time we have been watching same content on television and Bollywood, it is a same story which is been copied and given to the fans and audience, having said that OTT has been a great disruptor and have broken this wall and have given some great quality content, the actress says the fans and audience are now very demanding now, they are paying and watching the content so they are in the position to demand good quality content if they won't get they will not watch it.

She says as an actor if she may not treat the fans something better, she will be thrown out, but she says until she is here in this line she definitely makes sure to do something different from what she had done in the past, this is how one should be in the creative process.

Indeed this is the reason we are seeing some great quality characters and content coming from the side of the actress Ratna Pathak Shah, what are your views and how do you like the actress in the web series Happy Family Conditions Apply, do let us know in the comment section below.

