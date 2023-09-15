Must read! Pankaj Tripathi decides not to abuse on-screen anymore, read to know more

MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi, who is currently riding high on the success of OMG 2, recently shared that he doesn’t like to abuse on screen and avoids it as much as he can.

Pankaj said that in his upcoming projects, he has decided that he won’t abuse on screen anymore and would like to find a creative way to deliver the same emotion without actually mouthing expletives.

In a chat with Mashable India, the actor shared that he came up with a meaningless abusive word for Mirzapur that delivered his character’s intention effectively without actually saying any bad words.

“I have done it (said abusive words) a few times because of some characters, that too just 3-4 times, like in Mirzapur. Sometimes to make a character authentic, you have to do it. But I always see if the story can move forward without it. How important is it? Only then I say it,” he said.

The Newton actor then said that he has now decided to not abuse on screen anymore. “Now I have decided I won’t say it even if it is important. They should find a creative way to do it. Filmmaking is a creative process so you have to see what else can be done,” he said.

The actor spoke about Mirzapur and said, “In Mirzapur, I also made something up. ‘Vishudh ladke ho tum’. It doesn’t mean anything but we created it.”

Mirzapur is one of the most popular Indian web series that has been streaming since 2018. The show’s third season is expected to drop later this year. In the show, Pankaj plays a don named Kaleen Bhaiya who runs the town of Mirzapur and has many illegal businesses.

Pankaj Tripathi recently won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film Mimi.

