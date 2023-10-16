Must Read! Pankaj Tripathi on OMG 2’s adult certification, “ it became difficult for families to watch the film”

However, the actor has since stated that he would act in fewer movies so that he could prepare for each character in an interview. His talent and versatility is beyond comparison. The actor is garnering praises for his last two releases OMG 2 and Fukrey 3.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 06:15
movie_image: 
Pankaj Tripathi

MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi has been acting in movies and television shows nonstop since he made his breakthrough. However, the actor has since stated that he would act in fewer movies so that he could prepare for each character in an interview. His talent and versatility is beyond comparison. The actor is garnering praises for his last two releases OMG 2 and Fukrey 3.

Also Read- Superb! Pankaj Tripathi opens up about his selective film choices; Says 'I can't be a printing machine’

Speaking of the Adult certification that OMG 2 got from CBFC, Pankaj said, “Because of the ‘A’ certificate, it became difficult for families to watch the film. One family has a husband, wife, and a little child, so how will they come? If it wasn’t an A certificate, I think the film would have been even better. The film is already a super hit.”

Pankaj added, “And the other thing is that business isn’t important. What’s important is that the message, which was meant for a certain age group, didn’t reach them. Hopefully, people will now come on OTT and watch it and understand.”

Also Read- What! Pankaj Tripathi requests paps not to click his family’s pictures at the airport: “main abhineta hoon”

In another interview he said, “I don’t want to fight. I have no idea about the rules, I didn’t get into the rule book. If they thought it was an adult film then… did you all feel it is an adult film? Whosoever we have shown the film to, they have loved it. I made it for youngsters and I’m happy it is coming on Netflix, I’m happy about it. That’s it. The important thing is that people should know about it.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndianExpress

Pankaj Tripathi Akshay Kumar OMG 2 Mimi Atrangi Re Mirzapur Sacred Games Gangs Of Wasseypur Ram Setu Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 06:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “I feel so blessed to have come up this far in such a not-very-long period”, Kavya Luthra aka Mrinal Navell Of Kundali Bhagya opens up on audiences reaction, what an Off day looks like for her and more!
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of...
Imlie: What! Agastya thinks Imlie is a gold digger
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap we now...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Exposed! Vandana collapses after Vaibhav and Mrunal’s truth revealed
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Stunning! When AI imagines Indian cricketers in alternate professions; From Virat Kohli as a gangster to Sachin Tendulkar as a policeman
MUMBAI: In anticipation of the Cricket World Cup 2023, the entire country is consumed by cricket. For those who don't...
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: What! Damini determined to kill Gungun
MUMBAI : Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, is a romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan. The show has been...
Wow! This actress has worked with actors like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and quit films at the peak of her career for this reason
MUMBAI: There are actresses who give up marriage, relationships and even having kids for their career. However there...
Recent Stories
Aamir Khan, Salman Khan
Wow! This actress has worked with actors like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and quit films at the peak of her career for this reason
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aamir Khan, Salman Khan
Wow! This actress has worked with actors like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and quit films at the peak of her career for this reason
Kareena Kapoor
Shocking! Kareena Kapoor reveals why Kapoor women never worked in movies; Says Randhir Kapoor advised Karisma to ‘figure it out yourself’
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan
Really! Kareena Kapoor Khan spills the beans on why husband Saif Ali Khan might never work with her in future
100 Crore films
Surprising! This actor achieves the most Rs 100 Crore films, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay, Prabhas, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR
Mrunal Thakur
Wow! Mrunal Thakur opens up about family pressure for marriage, Reveals the man of her dreams; Says ‘I would love to find him...’
Anushka Sharma
Shocking! From Anushka Sharma’s 17 Kg lehenga to Sridevi's 20 Kg costume; These 5 Bollywood actresses who donned the heaviest outfits