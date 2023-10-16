Must Read! Pankaj Tripathi on OMG 2’s adult certification, “ it became difficult for families to watch the film”

MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi has been acting in movies and television shows nonstop since he made his breakthrough. However, the actor has since stated that he would act in fewer movies so that he could prepare for each character in an interview. His talent and versatility is beyond comparison. The actor is garnering praises for his last two releases OMG 2 and Fukrey 3.

Also Read- Superb! Pankaj Tripathi opens up about his selective film choices; Says 'I can't be a printing machine’

Speaking of the Adult certification that OMG 2 got from CBFC, Pankaj said, “Because of the ‘A’ certificate, it became difficult for families to watch the film. One family has a husband, wife, and a little child, so how will they come? If it wasn’t an A certificate, I think the film would have been even better. The film is already a super hit.”

Pankaj added, “And the other thing is that business isn’t important. What’s important is that the message, which was meant for a certain age group, didn’t reach them. Hopefully, people will now come on OTT and watch it and understand.”

Also Read- What! Pankaj Tripathi requests paps not to click his family’s pictures at the airport: “main abhineta hoon”

In another interview he said, “I don’t want to fight. I have no idea about the rules, I didn’t get into the rule book. If they thought it was an adult film then… did you all feel it is an adult film? Whosoever we have shown the film to, they have loved it. I made it for youngsters and I’m happy it is coming on Netflix, I’m happy about it. That’s it. The important thing is that people should know about it.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndianExpress