Must read! Pankaj Tripathi talks about stereotypes in Bollywood, mentions Mukesh Ambani as an example, read to know more

MUMBAI: From Gangs of Wasseypur to Mimi, Pankaj Tripathi has come a long way proving to be an actor par excellence with every role. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film Main Atal Hoon, which is the biopic of former Prime Minister, poet, writer, and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Also read - Must Read! Pankaj Tripathi on OMG 2’s adult certification, “ it became difficult for families to watch the film”

The actor recently spoke about stereotyping in Bollywood, based on looks, and said a case-in-point was that of Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani. "If Mukesh Ambani was not a businessman and he went for an audition, he would never be cast as a rich man since he doesn’t look like that," Tripathi said in an interview with ANI.

The National Award-winning actor stated, "Cinema has created a stereotype that a doctor looks like this and an engineer looks like this. During an audition, even if a junior artist is required, it is plainly stated: affluent look, elegant appearance. In movies, we see doctors like Katrina Kaif, but how many times have we seen them at AIIMS?".

Pankaj added that the situation now is changing but in the past, movies were rife with stereotyping. "Hero dheere se muskurate hai par villain zor se haste hai aesa humne movies mein dekha hai par hakikat mein khul ke hasne vaala dil ka acha hota hai (The hero laughs softly, but the villain chuckles aloud. We’ve seen this in movies, but in fact, the person who laughs openly is compassionate)", said the actor.

Also read - Grounded! OMG 2 fame Pankaj Tripathi reveals why he chooses not to share his personal sad stories; Says ‘I get worried...’

Coming back to Main Atal Hoon, the film is helmed by the National Award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali. Main Atal Hoon is set to release in cinemas on January 19.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - DNA