Must read! Paresh Rawal reacts on the Boycott Bollywood Trend, read more to find out

MUMBAI: Dream Girl 2 is coming this week. In the movie, we have Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor and Paresh Rawal. The Hera Pheri actor is playing the role of the father of Vijay Raaz.

Also read - Paresh Rawal gets protection from police arrest for his anti-Bengali comments

He is the one who is madly in love with Pooja, played by Ayushmann Khurrana. While he is known as one of the finest actors in comedy movies, this time Paresh Rawal has Ayushmann for company.

He told us, "He is simply terrific. Also, I would like to highlight that he is a very versatile performer. Look at the actors doing well in comedy whether it is Rajkummar Rao or Vicky Kaushal. They do comedy well because they are inherently good actors."

Paresh Rawal who has been part of the industry for decades now spoke about the negativity that Bollywood faced in the past two years. In 2023, after movies like Pathaan, Gadar 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, it looks like it is back on its feet.

He told us, "I do not paid much attention to these trends on social media. Bollywood ko koi hila nahi sakta (No one can shake up Bollywood). We are here to stay. But saying that, I would like the fraternity to be more united. It will help us withstand issues better."

He also spoke about how script was now the key element for film in picking up a movie. Paresh Rawal said, "I have done a number of movies just for the money. But now, I am totally over that space. The script and character is the main factor. Also, I look into who is the director and co-actors. A good team always brings out the good performance from you. My endeavour now is to do movies with varied characters. That is my motto."

Also read - Whoa! Here’s all you need to know about Paresh Rawal’s wife Swaroop Sampat who has been Miss India, and a leading 90’s actress; Read about their filmy love story

Paresh Rawal was one of the producers for OMG 2. He will be seen in Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome 3. Filmmakers who are bringing back such movies are focusing on the OG characters. Paresh Rawal who started off as a theatre actor has some great characters in his kitty. Dream Girl 2 is coming in the middle of the Gadar 2 wave.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla

