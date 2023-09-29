Must Read! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chopra’s wedding reception to NOT be held on 4th October, Deets inside

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari, Hasee Toh Phasee, Saina and many more have made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of her fans. Meanwhile her fans are all excited about her upcoming wedding with beau Raghav Chadha. The couple’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. The couple got engaged on 13th May in Delhi and it was an intimate affair with close family and friends. The duo tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on 24th September at Udaipur.

Earlier there were reports that the couple will hold a reception in Chandigarh on 30th September but that might not happen. There were also reports that the couple would have various receptions in Delhi, and MUmbai. The couple were supposed to have a grand reception for their friends in the entertainment industry on 4th October but news seems to be untrue.

According to a source, the couple will have a grand reception for their industry friends but at a later date as Parin has a release coming up and does not want any clashes between her personal and professional life.

The couple recently expressed their gratitude to their well wishers on social media writing, “Parineeti and I wanted to take a moment to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of low and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine), please know that we've been reading EVERYTHING with joy in our hearts.”

It further said, “As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless, and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love. Raghta and Parineet.”

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen in Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh and in Mission Raniganj opposite Akshay Kumar.

