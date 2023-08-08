Must read! Pathaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and more Hindi films that crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office this year

MUMBAI: 2023 has been a good year for the Hindi film industry so far. Many films have left a mark at the box office and if not super hit, they have done a decent business at the ticket windows.

Today, let’s look at the list of films that have entered the 100 crore club this year…

Pathaan

Well, a 100-crore club might be a small thing for Pathaan because the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has entered the 500-crore club with a collection of Rs. 543.05 crore. Everyone is waiting to see which movie will break this record at the box office.

Adipurush

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush became a flop at the box office. But still, the film’s Hindi version collected Rs. 135 crore. Due to its high budget, the movie is considered a flop.

The Kerala Story

One film that surprised all at the box office was Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story. The film minted Rs. 242.20 crore and became a blockbuster.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar wasn't a huge hit, but it did reasonably well at the box office with a collection of Rs. 149.05 crore.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan did an average collection at the box office. It collected Rs. 110.53 crore.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has entered the 100 crore in 10 days. The film has till now collected Rs. 105 crore.

Now, let’s wait and watch which upcoming film will join the 100 crore club at the box office.

