Must Read! Pavail Gulati Reflects on Lessons Learned from Powerhouse Women in Bollywood

Actor Pavail Gulati shares insights into the valuable lessons he gained from working with strong and empowering women in Bollywood, including Taapsee Pannu, Saiyami Kher, Ashwiny Tiwari Iyer, and Neena Gupta.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/24/2023 - 19:30
MUMBAI: In the dynamic world of Bollywood, actor Pavail Gulati has had the privilege of collaborating with powerhouse women in the industry, and he recently took a moment to reflect on the valuable lessons he has learned from these influential figures. From working alongside Taapsee Pannu in 'Thappad' to sharing the screen with Saiyami Kher and being directed by Ashwiny Tiwari Iyer in 'Faadu', Pavail Gulati has been deeply impacted by the strength, resilience, and professionalism demonstrated by these accomplished women.

In his experience working with Taapsee Pannu in the film 'Thappad,' Pavail shared that the collaboration was more than just about acting; it was an opportunity to imbibe the strength and resilience that Taapsee brings to her roles. The experience proved to be a tremendous learning curve for Pavail, highlighting the powerful impact of working with seasoned performers.

Saiyami Kher, Pavail's co-star in the show 'Faadu,' directed by Ashwiny Tiwari Iyer, played a pivotal role in shaping his understanding of his craft. Pavail expressed gratitude for the privilege of collaborating with Saiyami and Ashwiny, emphasizing the dedication and professionalism they brought to the set as valuable lessons in his artistic journey.

"I've been fortunate to work with strong and empowering women who have left an indelible mark on me. Their passion, dedication, and talent have enriched my journey in the film industry," Pavail Gulati shared, acknowledging the profound influence these women have had on both his personal and professional life.

Pavail also had the opportunity to work with another dynamic female artist, Neena Gupta, who portrayed the role of his mother in the film 'Good-Bye.' Describing the experience as a masterclass, Pavail commended Neena Gupta's depth as an actor and her ability to effortlessly bring characters to life, further contributing to his growth as an artist.

As Pavail Gulati continues his journey in Bollywood, the lessons learned from these powerhouse women remain ingrained in his approach to acting and filmmaking, shaping his perspective and contributing to the richness of his artistic endeavours.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/24/2023 - 19:30

