Must Read! Pavail Gulati shares his experience of playing a cop in Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva “It demands physical and mental dedication”

The Thappad actor said he underwent a rigorous fitness routine with many hours in the gym.
movie_image: 
Pavail

MUMBAI: Pavail Gulati, who has impressed one and all with his performances in movies like Thappad, Goodbye, and others, is all set to be seen as a cop in the upcoming film Deva starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead. The Thappad actor said he underwent a rigorous fitness routine with many hours in the gym.

Speaking of his preparation for the film, Pavail said, “Playing the role of a cop demands physical and mental dedication. I believe in maintaining a healthy balance in my lifestyle, and this includes both my fitness routine and diet.”

Adding that he occasionally indulged in junk food, Pavail siad, “It's about being true to the character while also prioritising overall wellness.”

On the work front, Pavail was recently seen in the OTT series 'Faadu' alongside Saiyami Kher. He was last seen in romantic thriller film 'I Love You', co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Akshay Oberoi. 

