Must Read! "Phone ke upar baith Gayi Pari" netizens on this latest video of Parineeti Chopra

Have a look at some hilarious comments on this latest video of actress Parineeti Chopra as she was clicked around the city
Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI: Actress Parineeti Chopra is indeed one the most loved and followed celebrities in Indian cinema, we see the actress defining her craft in her movies and getting all the love from the fans and audience. She is currently grabbing the attention and making headlines with regards to her engagement with politician Raghav Chaddha.

The fans all over are waiting for the marriage of the actress, and recently the actress was clicked around the city and was grabbing the attention, where the actress is getting some hilarious comments as she sat on her mobile phone.

As we these comments, many people are saying the actress sat on the mobile phone and also few are asking about an update on the wedding date.

What are your views on the actress Parineeti Chopra and how excited are you for the marriage of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

