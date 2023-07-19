Must Read! This picture of Ameesha Patel proves that all is well between her and Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma

A few days ago, Ameesha Patel tweeted something about Anil Sharma’s production, making people wonder whether there’s an issue between the actress and the filmmaker. However, a recent post by the actress proves that all is well between them.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/19/2023 - 11:34
movie_image: 
Ameesha Patel

MUMBAI: A couple of weeks ago, Ameesha Patel shared a few tweets in which she stated that director Anil Sharma’s production didn’t pay technicians in the last schedule of the film, and later, Zee Studios solved the issue.

The actress had tweeted, "Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding Anil Sharma Productions to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of Gadar 2 that took place end May in Chandigarh!! There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers and others etc. did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from Anil Sharma Productions!! Yes, they did not!! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a very professional company!"

Well, this tweet of Ameesha made people wonder whether she is having any issues with the director of the film. However, Sharma later clarified that there are no issues with the actress.

Also Read: Must Read! Anil Sharma shares a new poster of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2; fans say, “Trailer bhi aayega ya direct release hogi”

But now, a recent post of Ameesha clears that there’s no tiff between her and Anil Sharma. She shared a picture with the filmmaker and wrote, “Spent the entire day today with @Anilsharma_dir at his office .. a director who I have known and respected for 24 years n counting now !! Enjoyed seeing KHAIRAYAT SONG With him and the entire team.”

Ameesha has been very active on social media and she is promoting Gadar 2 on Twitter a lot. A few days ago, when her co-star Simrat Kaur’s intimate videos from another film were leaked online, the actress also defended her on Twitter. However, she was trolled for the same.

Also Read: WOAH! Ameesha Patel gets trolled for defending her Gadar 2 co-star Simrat Kaur; netizens say, “It's more than clear that you are jealous of her”

Gadar 2, which also stars Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles, is slated to release on 11th August 2023. The film’s pre-release buzz is quite good, and now, everyone has been waiting for the trailer of the movie.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ameesha Patel Gadar 2 Anil Sharma Sunny Deol Utkarsh Sharma Simrat Kaur OMG 2 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/19/2023 - 11:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Trolled! "Bold bante bante cuteness Kho Diya" netizens troll Avneet Kaur
MUMBAI: Actress Avneet Kaur is indeed one of the most loved personalities we have in acting space, over the time she...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Swati against Reeva's decision
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Must Read! This picture of Ameesha Patel proves that all is well between her and Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma
MUMBAI: A couple of weeks ago, Ameesha Patel shared a few tweets in which she stated that director Anil Sharma’s...
Sexy! Here are timess actress Arushi Handa raised temperature with her hotness
MUMBAI: Actress Arushi Handa has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution she is...
Anupamaa: OMG! Malti Devi vouches to destroy Anupama’s life; Anuj to protect her
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
What! Armaan Kohli ordered by High Court to clear dues with his ex Neeru Randhawa for the 2008 assault case
MUMBAI: Armaan Kohli was a notable actor in the 90s with films like Kohra, Aulad Ke Dushman, Juaari, Jaani Dushman and...
Recent Stories
Avneet Kaur
Trolled! "Bold bante bante cuteness Kho Diya" netizens troll Avneet Kaur
Latest Video
Related Stories
Avneet Kaur
Trolled! "Bold bante bante cuteness Kho Diya" netizens troll Avneet Kaur
Armaan Kohli
What! Armaan Kohli ordered by High Court to clear dues with his ex Neeru Randhawa for the 2008 assault case
Aditya Roy Kapur
Whoa! Aditya Roy Kapur’s big move to make his rumored relationship stronger with Ananya Panday?
Ve Kamleya Rocky Aur
WOW! Ve Kamleya from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani steals everyone’s heart; netizens call it ‘gem of a song’
Rahul Dev
Exclusive! 1920 Horrors of the Heart actor Rahul Dev says, “I remember Vikram Bhatt telling me that he made 1920 at a point when the industry had sort of written him off”
Ranveer Singh
Must Read! Ranveer Singh Shines as he sings Ve Kamleya for Alia Bhatt, have a look at the video