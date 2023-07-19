Must Read! This picture of Ameesha Patel proves that all is well between her and Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma

MUMBAI: A couple of weeks ago, Ameesha Patel shared a few tweets in which she stated that director Anil Sharma’s production didn’t pay technicians in the last schedule of the film, and later, Zee Studios solved the issue.

The actress had tweeted, "Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding Anil Sharma Productions to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of Gadar 2 that took place end May in Chandigarh!! There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers and others etc. did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from Anil Sharma Productions!! Yes, they did not!! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a very professional company!"

Well, this tweet of Ameesha made people wonder whether she is having any issues with the director of the film. However, Sharma later clarified that there are no issues with the actress.

But now, a recent post of Ameesha clears that there’s no tiff between her and Anil Sharma. She shared a picture with the filmmaker and wrote, “Spent the entire day today with @Anilsharma_dir at his office .. a director who I have known and respected for 24 years n counting now !! Enjoyed seeing KHAIRAYAT SONG With him and the entire team.”

Spent the entire day today with ⁦@Anilsharma_dir⁩ at his office .. a director who I have known and respected for 24 years n counting now !! Enjoyed seeing KHAIRAYAT SONG With him and the entire team pic.twitter.com/4VAFGOIFnk — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) July 18, 2023

Ameesha has been very active on social media and she is promoting Gadar 2 on Twitter a lot. A few days ago, when her co-star Simrat Kaur’s intimate videos from another film were leaked online, the actress also defended her on Twitter. However, she was trolled for the same.

Gadar 2, which also stars Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles, is slated to release on 11th August 2023. The film’s pre-release buzz is quite good, and now, everyone has been waiting for the trailer of the movie.

