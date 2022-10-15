Must Read! This picture of Shah Rukh Khan with a fan has grabbed the Netizens' attention; call the fan Karan Johar's 'Doppleganger'

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is the current talk of the town for his upcoming releases in the year 2023. King Khan who had taken a sabbatical for around 4 years is now back in Action and he has 3 releases slated for the year 2020. One of the releases is Jawaan, which will be directed by South mass director Atlee.Recently, superstar Shah Rukh Khan had booked a hotel in Chennai to meet his fans after his schedule wrapped for Jawaan. There are a few pictures of the actor along with fans which are floating on social media. There is a picture which is going viral of a fan along with Shah Rukh Khan who is looking very much similar to Karan Johar and now this picture has grabbed the attention of the netizens!

Having said that, check out some of the hilarious comments coming from the side of netizens over this picture!

As we can see these comments netizens are asking the actor if he really went to meet fans or went to meet Karan Johar. Whereas many people are calling the person a doppelganger of Karan Johar, and younger version of the film director producer.

