Must Read! “Please baby ka photo mat lo” Bipasha Basu request media in this viral video

MUMBAI : Indeed one of the most loved couples in B Town is Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. Over the time with their beautiful on screen presence and some great pictures all over the internet they have been giving some major couple goals, indeed this beautiful couple is looked up to as one of the perfect one, as we all know the couple have blessed with a baby girl recently and we have seen very few pictures of this little one on the internet.

Now there is a video that is floating all over the internet where we see Bipasha Basu requesting the media people not to click the picture of their baby which was held by the husband Karan Singh Grover.

As we can see in this video, actress and the mother Bipasha Basu came running to hide the face of the baby and requested the media not to collect the picture of the Baby saying “baby ka photo mat lo”.

Well this gesture if the actress Bipasha Basu has attracted some mixed comments from the fans and audience, what are your views on this gesture of the actress Bipasha Basu and on this lovely couple, do let us know in the comment section below.

