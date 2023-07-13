Must Read! "Please be careful we do not want second Adipurush" Netizen reacts on OMG 2

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie OMG 2 which has Akshay Kumar in the leading role is grabbing the attention of the fans, the movie is the current hot topic of industry after the teaser was out, the fans have showered all the love toward the teaser and it is getting a big thumbs up from the audience.

The movie which also has Pankaj Tripathi along with the actor is no doubt one of the big releases of the Year and now there are many reports which are saying that sensor board has some clearance issue with the movie.

Well this has grabbed the attention of the fans all over and they are now expressing the fear and saying that they do not want second Adipurush and they have a message for the team of the movie.

We spoke to few people and here is what they have to say.

Priyanka - nobody can forget what hurt Adipurush has given and we have high expectation from the movie OMG 2 so the team a request do not spoil the movie make it in the best way possible.

Mohit Chauhan - Akshay Kumar is one of my favourite actors and he is looking in a different avatar, I will definitely watch this movie huge respect for the entire team but please delever justice.

Preeti - Adipurush has given wound and OMG 2 will heal them, please guys do justice with the movie and the characters in the movie.

There are many other people who are in support with the movie OMG 2 and the expressing their hopes with the movie.



No doubt the teaser is grabbing the attention of the fans and it is a big Thumbs Up from the fans and we look forward to see what Akshay Kumar has to offer with the movie OMG 2.

