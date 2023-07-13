Must Read! "Please be careful we do not want second Adipurush" Netizen reacts on OMG 2

There are many reports which are saying that sensor board has some clearance issue with the movie OMG 2 netizens are expressing that they have high expectation and not to spoil the movie like Adipurush
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 07/13/2023 - 18:04
movie_image: 
Adipurush

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie OMG 2 which has Akshay Kumar in the leading role is grabbing the attention of the fans, the movie is the current hot topic of industry after the teaser was out, the fans have showered all the love toward the teaser and it is getting a big thumbs up from the audience.

The movie which also has Pankaj Tripathi along with the actor is no doubt one of the big releases of the Year and now there are many reports which are saying that sensor board has some clearance issue with the movie.

Well this has grabbed the attention of the fans all over and they are now expressing the fear and saying that they do not want second Adipurush and they have a message for the team of the movie.

We spoke to few people and here is what they have to say.

Priyanka - nobody can forget what hurt Adipurush has given and we have high expectation from the movie OMG 2 so the team a request do not spoil the movie make it in the best way possible.

Mohit Chauhan - Akshay Kumar is one of my favourite actors and he is looking in a different avatar, I will definitely watch this movie huge respect for the entire team but please delever justice.

Preeti - Adipurush has given wound and OMG 2 will heal them, please guys do justice with the movie and the characters in the movie.

There are many other people who are in support with the movie OMG 2 and the expressing their hopes with the movie.


Also read - Savage! Shah Rukh Khan gives a witty comeback to a user who questioned about the fake bookings of the film Pathaan

No doubt the teaser is grabbing the attention of the fans and it is a big Thumbs Up from the fans and we look forward to see what Akshay Kumar has to offer with the movie OMG 2.

What are your views on this and how excited are you for the movie OMG 2, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Wow! These new pictures of Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are giving some perfect couple goals

OMG2 Akshay Kumar! Pankaj Tripathi Paresh Rawal OMG Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 07/13/2023 - 18:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOW! Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, The Kerala Story and more; here’s a look at the most popular Indian movies of 2023 till now
MUMBAI: We are in the seventh month of 2023 and till now many Indian films have been released. While some did well at...
Shocking! "She is becoming Uorfi Javed slowly" netizens trolls Avneet Kaur
MUMBAI: Actress of Avneet Kaur is no doubt one of the major head turner coming from acting space, over the time she has...
Do you Think! After Sushmita Sen and Raveena Tandon will Kajol make her mark on ott with her show
MUMBAI :  Actress Kajol has been winning the hearts of the fans with her beautiful acting, over the time with her...
Anupamaa: Wow! Nakkul to go against Guru Maa and to support Anupamaa in the revenge game
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Interesting! Isha gets to know Savi's response to the prospective family
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Barun Sobti finally breaks his silence on working with Sanaya Irani and reveals if Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season four is on the cards
MUMBAI: Barun Sobti is a huge name in the entertainment industry and he has a massive fan following.He rose to fame...
Recent Stories
Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
WOW! Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, The Kerala Story and more; here’s a look at the most popular Indian movies of 2023 till now
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
WOW! Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, The Kerala Story and more; here’s a look at the most popular Indian movies of 2023 till now
Avneet Kaur
Shocking! "She is becoming Uorfi Javed slowly" netizens trolls Avneet Kaur
Janhvi Kapoor
Wow! Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in this latest photoshoot
Kiara
Wow! These new pictures of Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are giving some perfect couple goals
Shah Rukh
Savage! Shah Rukh Khan gives a witty comeback to a user who questioned about the fake bookings of the film Pathaan
1
Must Read! Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection: Tom Cruise starrer takes a good start; Kartik-Kiara starrer shows a drop