Must Read! “Please take some tips from Malaika Arora”, netizens troll Amrita Arora as she gets clicked

Actress Amrita Arora is getting some unhealthy comments with regards to her latest public appearance. Check out the comments below.
MUMBAI : Actress Amrita Arora is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have in the Bollywood industry. She is less to be seen in Bollywood movies, but there was a time where the actress was grabbing the attention of the fans not only with her acting, but also with her hotness.

 

 

Also, she is less to be seen around the city. Having said that, this new video of the actress Amrita Arora is grabbing the attention of fans as she was clicked around the city. On one side, fans are praise the actress for her looks, calling her cute. Meanwhile, there are some who troll her for different reasons.

 
Also read – Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection day 1: Adah Sharma starrer takes a very good opening at the box office

As we can see, many are passing comments on her weight and are shocked by the changes seen in the appearance of the actress. On the other hand, many suggest that her outfit is not appropriate and assume that she does not look comfortable in it. Netizens advice her to take suggestions from sister Malaika Arora. 

What are your views on these comments coming from this side of netizens for actress Amrita Arora and her appearance? Dolet us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

  ALSO READ – Must Read! Will Bade Miyan Chote Miyan be the first 300 Crore movie of Akshay Kumar?

