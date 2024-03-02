Must Read! “Please work on script rather putting The Blame On The audience” netizens trolls Siddharth Anand on his latest statement for the movie Fighter

MUMBAI: Film maker Siddharth Anand with his movies has created a solid marked in the heart and minds of the fans, the director who has been getting love for his movies like Pathaan, War, Bang Bang and others is getting some mixed to negative response from the fans and audience for his recently released movie Fighter, that has Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

The movie is getting some mixed to negative response from the fans all over the nation, we can also see the collection of the movie is getting drop by every passing day, well on this director Siddharth Anand said that the reason of the movie Fighter getting rejected by the audience is because maximum population of our country have not traveled on a plane. Well, this statement has grabbed the attention of the fans all over the internet and the Filmmaker is getting brutally trolled for this statement.

As we can see threes comments many people are saying Siddharth Anand better work on the script rather putting the blame on the fans and audience, also many said we have loved superhero movies and they have successful here in India, so does that mean they have experienced the same?, also many people are saying movie Top Gun that has Tom Cruise in the leading role was successful in India what do you have to say about that?

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the audience on the statement of Siddharth Anand, do let us know in the comment section below.

