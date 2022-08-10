Must Read! Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer takes a good start; Salman Khan’s film continues to drop

Here’s how much Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan collected at the box office. Read on to know more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 12:52
movie_image: 
Ponniyin Selvan 2

MUMBAI: Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha is one of the most awaited films. The movie’s first instalment had received a fantastic response, and it was expected that the sequel would also take a bumper opening.

Well, the movie has taken a good start but surprisingly, the opening is less than the first part. We have usually seen that sequels take better openings, but that has not happened with PS 2.

Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 movie review: Grand film with great performances, but just too long

Ponniyin Selvan 2 has collected Rs. 25.45 crore (all languages) on its day one. The major chunk has come from Tamil language with the collection of Rs. 18.97 crore, and the Hindi version has collected Rs. 1.7 crore. The first instalment of the movie had collected Rs. 34 crore (all languages) on its day 1.

The reviews are mainly positive and even word of mouth is good, so we can expect the movie to show a growth over the weekend. But, it will be interesting to see whether PS 2 will be able to beat PS 1 at the box office.

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde has shown a drop further, and has underperformed on its second Friday. As per early estimates, the film has collected around Rs. 1.90 crore on its second Friday which is very low. Till now, the movie has collected around Rs. 92 crore, and now it needs a miraculous jump during the second weekend to enter the 100 crore club.

Also Read: Salman looks angrily at fan after he tried to shake hands with actor

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Mani Ratnam Ponniyin Selvan 2 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Chiyaan Vikram Jayam Ravi Karthi Trisha Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Salman Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
About Author

