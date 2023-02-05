Must Read! Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer reaches 100 crore club, Salman Khan starrer continues to struggle

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chiyaan Vikram starrer Ponniyin Selvan 2 has been doing well at the box office, but Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s collection has been disappointing.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 17:13
movie_image: 
Ponniyin Selvan 2

MUMBAI : Ponniyin Selvan 2 starring Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha has been doing very well at the box office. But, the only minus point here is that the film is not doing as good as its first instalment.

PS 2 on its fourth day, which was a partial holiday, collected Rs. 23.25 crore (all languages) which is good. In four days, the film has collected Rs. 103.75 crore (all languages), but if we compare it with the PS 1, the first part in four days had minted Rs. 120.15 crore (all languages).

Also Read: Wow! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly attends Ponniyin Selvan 2 screening; shares pictures with Aishwarya Rai, Vikram and others

The Hindi dubbed version of the Ponniyin Selven 2 had collected Rs. 9.10 crore in four days which is good. It has performed much better than many Hindi films that were released this year. But now, let’s see what will be the collection further.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been struggling to do well at the box office. The film on its 12th day collected Rs. 2.35 crore, taking the till date total to Rs. 102.50 crore. The collection is disappointing as it was expected that the movie would reach the 100 crore club at the box office in its first week but that didn’t happen.

For now, it looks like the movie’s lifetime collection might be of Rs. 107-110 crore which is surely not great as it was an Eid release and should have done well on weekdays as well. The collection will be less than Salman’s last few films as a lead.

Also Read: Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Raghav Juyal on social media trolling, “This internet trolling affects people’s mental peace”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Chiyaan Vikram Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Jayam Ravi Karthi Trisha Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Salman Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 17:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Must Read! Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer reaches 100 crore club, Salman Khan starrer continues to struggle
MUMBAI : Ponniyin Selvan 2 starring Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha has been...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Abhir finds a picture from Abhimanyu’s wedding, Akshara worried
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Exclusive! Anjum Fakih visits THIS special place before starting her KKK 13 journey!
MUMBAI : Anjum Fakih is currently seen in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya where she is playing the role of Srishti Luthra....
INTERESTING! Is DUBAI becoming the New Maldives? Many TV celebs have flocked to the destination recently, check out
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering entertaining gossip and updates from the telly...
Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni: Major Twist! Pratiksha gives proof that she and Ravi are married!
MUMBAI : Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan...
Recent Stories
Ponniyin Selvan 2
Must Read! Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer reaches 100 crore club, Salman Khan starrer continues to struggle
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Whoa! Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma spotted posing for the paparazzi, netizens say “Shadi krlo ap dono”
A R Rahman
Shocking! A R Rahman’s Pune Concert interrupted by police, here’s what happened
Esha Gupta
Trolled! Esha Gupta makes an appearance in a white bodycon dress, netizens say “Don't they see in the mirror before stepping out”
Priyanka Chopra
WOW! Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani attend Met Gala 2023; here’s what netizens have to say about their look
get a room
What! Amidst dating rumors, Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan caught kissing at a club by a fan who says “get a room”
Raghav Juyal on social media trolling,
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Raghav Juyal on social media trolling, “This internet trolling affects people’s mental peace”