Must Read! Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer reaches 100 crore club, Salman Khan starrer continues to struggle

MUMBAI : Ponniyin Selvan 2 starring Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha has been doing very well at the box office. But, the only minus point here is that the film is not doing as good as its first instalment.

PS 2 on its fourth day, which was a partial holiday, collected Rs. 23.25 crore (all languages) which is good. In four days, the film has collected Rs. 103.75 crore (all languages), but if we compare it with the PS 1, the first part in four days had minted Rs. 120.15 crore (all languages).

The Hindi dubbed version of the Ponniyin Selven 2 had collected Rs. 9.10 crore in four days which is good. It has performed much better than many Hindi films that were released this year. But now, let’s see what will be the collection further.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been struggling to do well at the box office. The film on its 12th day collected Rs. 2.35 crore, taking the till date total to Rs. 102.50 crore. The collection is disappointing as it was expected that the movie would reach the 100 crore club at the box office in its first week but that didn’t happen.

For now, it looks like the movie’s lifetime collection might be of Rs. 107-110 crore which is surely not great as it was an Eid release and should have done well on weekdays as well. The collection will be less than Salman’s last few films as a lead.

