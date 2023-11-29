Must Read! Pooja Bedi gains rights to late uncle’s properties and she and her maternal aunt’s win legal battle over forged will

Justice Milind Jadhav dismissed a testamentary petition on Tuesday filed by Vasant Sardal seeking to execute Gupta’s will which is dated on 4th September 2003.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 11/29/2023 - 18:27
movie_image: 
Pooja Bedi

MUMBAI: After nearly 20 years, actress Pooja Bedi and her maternal aunts succeeded in winning the case of a forged will. Bedi’s late uncle Bipin Gupta’s will was forged by two strangers to usurp his properties that included a flat in Firdaus Building on Marine Drive and a two-acre plot in Panchgani.

Also Read-Pooja Bedi and Maneck Contractor in a steady relationship; reveal all the details

Justice Milind Jadhav dismissed a testamentary petition on Tuesday filed by Vasant Sardal seeking to execute Gupta’s will which is dated on 4th September 2003. As the will, the deceased has written off his entire estate to a charitable trust which is run by two strangers and were named as executors.

Justice Jadhav noted that Gupta’s signature on the three pages of the will did not match. The court also pointed that there was no evidence as to who drafted the will when Gupta was admitted to Bombay Hospital. Also, the document seemed abnormal since half of its second page was blank and the execution part was curiously on the third page. 

Also Read-Must Read! Pooja Bedi tests COVID-19 positive, reveals why she chose to not get vaccinated

As per the new court’s order, Bedi will get one-third share in the entire estate and the remaining will be given to Pooja’s mother Protima Bedi’s sisters - Ashita Tham and Monica Uberoi. 

Justice Jadhav found many discrepancies in the will. He stated, “It is seen that, in the will an obscure bequest is made to charity in the name of a charitable Trust to be controlled by the two Executors who are complete strangers and third parties and not even closely related to the testator Mr. Bipin Gupta. Thus there is an indirect bequest in favour of the Executors and one of the attesting witnesses namely Mr. Anil Sardal, a police officer, who appears to be the mastermind of this entire conspiracy.”

The high court said, “The legal heirs shall be free to take appropriate steps as available to them in law for dealing with/disposition of the said immovable properties.”

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-FreePressJournal 

Pooja Bedi Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander Alaya F Jawaani Jaaneman Freddy Kabir Bedi Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 11/29/2023 - 18:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Really! Kashmiri child artist playing young Ranbir Kapoor in Animal has THIS special connection with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, check it out
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal will soon be in theatres and fans cannot wait for it. The film stars Ranbir KApoor...
Must Read! Pooja Bedi gains rights to late uncle’s properties and she and her maternal aunt’s win legal battle over forged will
MUMBAI: After nearly 20 years, actress Pooja Bedi and her maternal aunts succeeded in winning the case of a forged will...
What! Karan Johar surprisingly confessed 'I lied to my Mom’ for Aditya Chopra, Rani Mukerji's secret wedding; Says ‘I will never forget it…’
MUMBAI: In an interview for the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Karan Johar discussed the wedding of Aditya...
Shocking! Ranveer Singh’s reel-life lavish house from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani turns real a crime scene due to a fatal shoot
MUMBAI: Remember the opulent home in which Rocky Randhawa lived in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan...
Exclusive: Mithu to have a 360 degree transformation; will change from an innocent boy to a strict and harsh person like his father Shiva Pandya in Star Plus’ Pandya Store!
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Pandya Store is one of the most loved dramas right from the time of its inception.The show stars...
Wow! Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt step out for an intimate family dinner to celebrate Shaheen Bhatt
MUMBAI:Ranbir Kapoor who is busy with his upcoming Hindi film Animal’s promotions, took a little time off to spend with...
Recent Stories
Ranbir KApoor
Really! Kashmiri child artist playing young Ranbir Kapoor in Animal has THIS special connection with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ranbir KApoor
Really! Kashmiri child artist playing young Ranbir Kapoor in Animal has THIS special connection with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, check it out
Karan Johar
What! Karan Johar surprisingly confessed 'I lied to my Mom’ for Aditya Chopra, Rani Mukerji's secret wedding; Says ‘I will never forget it…’
Ranveer Singh
Shocking! Ranveer Singh’s reel-life lavish house from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani turns real a crime scene due to a fatal shoot
Ranbir
Wow! Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt step out for an intimate family dinner to celebrate Shaheen Bhatt
Sandeep
Must Read! Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals, “Ranveer Singh backed out of Kabir Singh because it was too dark for him”, says why he was warned about casting Shahid Kapoor
Salman
Must Read! Salman Khan reveals why Antim and Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan flopped, “ audiences ka paisa…”