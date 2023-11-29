Must Read! Pooja Bedi gains rights to late uncle’s properties and she and her maternal aunt’s win legal battle over forged will

MUMBAI: After nearly 20 years, actress Pooja Bedi and her maternal aunts succeeded in winning the case of a forged will. Bedi’s late uncle Bipin Gupta’s will was forged by two strangers to usurp his properties that included a flat in Firdaus Building on Marine Drive and a two-acre plot in Panchgani.

Justice Milind Jadhav dismissed a testamentary petition on Tuesday filed by Vasant Sardal seeking to execute Gupta’s will which is dated on 4th September 2003. As the will, the deceased has written off his entire estate to a charitable trust which is run by two strangers and were named as executors.

Justice Jadhav noted that Gupta’s signature on the three pages of the will did not match. The court also pointed that there was no evidence as to who drafted the will when Gupta was admitted to Bombay Hospital. Also, the document seemed abnormal since half of its second page was blank and the execution part was curiously on the third page.

As per the new court’s order, Bedi will get one-third share in the entire estate and the remaining will be given to Pooja’s mother Protima Bedi’s sisters - Ashita Tham and Monica Uberoi.

Justice Jadhav found many discrepancies in the will. He stated, “It is seen that, in the will an obscure bequest is made to charity in the name of a charitable Trust to be controlled by the two Executors who are complete strangers and third parties and not even closely related to the testator Mr. Bipin Gupta. Thus there is an indirect bequest in favour of the Executors and one of the attesting witnesses namely Mr. Anil Sardal, a police officer, who appears to be the mastermind of this entire conspiracy.”

The high court said, “The legal heirs shall be free to take appropriate steps as available to them in law for dealing with/disposition of the said immovable properties.”

