Must Read! Pooja Hegde got death threats after a spat in a Dubai club? Here’s the real truth

MUMBAI : Following an argument during a club opening in Dubai, Hindi film actress Pooja Hegde reportedly received death threats. In a shocking turn of events, Pooja Hegde was in Dubai for the opening of a new club when she got caught up in a fight that turned out unexpectedly, according to a popular Paparazzi account.

This news quickly got viral and fans of the actress started to worry about the Radhe Shyam actress. The actress’s team has now given clarification on the rumors. We don’t know who started this fake news. It is totally untrue. The Paparazzo’s post has now been deleted.

On the work front, Pooja, will be seen in Deva, and Housefull 5. Featuring in key roles are Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Chunky Pandey in the fifth part of the franchise.

