Must Read! Pooja Hegde got death threats after a spat in a Dubai club? Here’s the real truth

Pooja Hegde was in Dubai for the opening of a new club when she got caught up in a fight that turned out unexpectedly, according to a popular Paparazzi account.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 12/13/2023 - 18:53
Pooja Hegde

MUMBAI : Following an argument during a club opening in Dubai, Hindi film actress Pooja Hegde reportedly received death threats. In a shocking turn of events, Pooja Hegde was in Dubai for the opening of a new club when she got caught up in a fight that turned out unexpectedly, according to a popular Paparazzi account.

Also Read-Shocking! Pooja Hegde gets DEATH threats after an intense altercation in the Dubai Club; Here’s the Truth!

This news quickly got viral and fans of the actress started to worry about the Radhe Shyam actress. The actress’s team has now given clarification on the rumors. We don’t know who started this fake news. It is totally untrue. The Paparazzo’s post has now been deleted.

On the work front, Pooja, will be seen in  Deva, and Housefull 5. Featuring in key roles are Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Chunky Pandey in the fifth part of the franchise. 

Also Read: Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde reveals, “I am very much single”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-News18 
 

Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Pooja Hegde SSMB28 Mahesh Babu Beast Acharya Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Cirkus Movie News
Amazing! Shoot for Welcome To The Jungle has begun, here’s a fun behind-the-scene video that you shouldn’t miss
MUMBAI: Welcome and Welcome 2, directed by Anees Bazmee were two movies that did amazingly well as it made us laugh out...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Destiny! Manish unknowingly does pag-phera of his both granddaughters
MUMBAI:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Exclusive! “What I am doing in the show, I have never done before” Kusha Kapila on her show Dehati Ladke
MUMBAI: Actress Khushi Kapila has been moving the house of the fan of them not only with her beautiful comic time in...
Sad! Sara Khan annocues her break up with boyfriend Shantanu Raje says “ Have parted amicably”
MUMBAI: Sara Khan is a very prominent actor who is very popular for her role in many popular TV shows. She is recently...
Dance + Pro Captain Punit Pathak To Be A Part Of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein?
MUMBAI : Dance + Pro captain Punit Pathak was spotted at the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and has riffed many...
Exclusive! “I am now looking forward to do simple characters displaying simplicity with beauty”
MUMBAI: Actor Aasif Khan has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing the attention with his beautiful...
Welcome
Amazing! Shoot for Welcome To The Jungle has begun, here’s a fun behind-the-scene video that you shouldn’t miss
Latest Video
