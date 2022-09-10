Must Read! 'Poonam Panday 2.0', say netizens about Esha Gupta’s outfit as she arrives for Bunty Sajdeh’s Birthday celebration

MUMBAI :Esha Gupta is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood industry. Over time, she managed to create a space for herself, not only with her amazing acting but also with her hot and sizzling looks.

She has been winning the heart of the fans and has created a strong mark not only on the social media but also in Bollywood and OTT.

She is indeed one such name coming from the Bollywood industry that is looked upto when it comes to fashion and fitness and the fans always look forward to her fashion choices. Once again actress Esah Gupta has grabbed the attention of the fans with her outfit where she was clicked during the birthday celebration of Bunty Sajdeh.

No doubt she is looking supremely hot in the black outfit and we really cannot take our eyes off of her. The actress and the fans are not keeping calm and are praising the actress.



Having said that, there are a few people who did not like the actress's outfit and have started trolling her.

As we can see these comments, netizens express that they are not happy with the dress sense of the actress and are addressing her as 'Poonam Pandey 2.0'

