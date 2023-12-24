Must read! Prabhas once ‘warned’ Prithviraj about Prashanth Neel's infatuation with haircuts; Says ‘Many times he has stopped shooting for one hair’

MUMBAI: Salaar's first trailer left fans convinced that the movie belonged in the KGF world because it used the same palette as Yash's previous KGF films. Fans searched for clues to confirm Rocky Bhai's appearance in Salaar even after the teaser was released. The director of Salaar and KGF, Prashanth Neel, has finally revealed the reason behind the visual similarities between the two films, even if he later claimed that the universes of the two were very different.

During a conversation with SS Rajamouli on Hombale Films' YouTube page, Prashanth revealed that he has "OCD with monochrome." The filmmaker said that he realized visual similarities between KGF and Salaar only after he started sharing the content of the film wth fans.

He said, “I have an OCD with monochrome and that is somehow reflecting in my movies, which I realised only after I put out Salaar trailer and teaser. I realised that very strongly. This has nothing to do with my DOP, it has nothing to do with my art director.”

According to Prashanth Neel, he can only portray the gritty nature of his world by using monochromatic. Adhering to the same color scheme "is not the best thing to do," he said, “I realised that I have an OCD where I feel that when I put out my content it has to be with that colour. (Otherwise) I don’t feel like I am telling that this is from a world which is as gritty.”

Speaking of experimenting with color, he said, “I am not brave enough probably to do that, and probably I have realised that this is not the best thing to do but this world deserves it.” Regarding similarities between Salaar and KGF's universe, the director said these were only "coincidences."

He mentioned, “It’s a coincidence that this is being compared to the previous world that we created but it has nothing to do with that. It is just my OCD which is reflecting is on screen.”

Prithviraj and Prabhas, who also joined in on the conversation, mentioned that Prashanth Neel has a thing about black. During one shot, he forced Prithviraj to change his outfit three times, but the actor thought they were all the same. According to Prashanth, he was forcing Prithviraj to wear various black hues, but when the actor came on the set alongside Prabhas, the Baahubali star was unable to distinguish between his co-star's clothes. "Let's do it, the director wants it," Prabhas said with a laugh.

The actors also discussed Prashanth's obsession with haircuts, with Prithviraj revealing that he enjoys styling every actor's hair. Prashanth said, "I did that with Tinnu Anand also". “And Tinnu Anand sir is asking me, what is he doing? I have seven hair on my head,” Prithviraj added.

Speaking out, Prabhas revealed that he "warned" Prithviraj about Prashanth's obsession with hairstyles, and this caused the two actors to become close. Prithviraj stated, “Many times he has stopped shooting for one hair,” implying that the KGF director is careful about every hair, even in a drone shot.

