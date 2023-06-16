Must read! Pragya Jaiswal takes up ice water challenge, netizens concern, ask “are you okay”

After actress Rakul Preet Singh her best friend Pragya Jaiswal take up the water challenge. Check out some of the mixed to negative comments coming from the fans and audience.
movie_image: 
Pragya Jaiswal

MUMBAI : Actress Pragya Jaiswal has been grabbing attention of the fans with her beautiful acting over the time. She is one such name who is not only known for her acting, but also for her stunning looks.

She definitely knows the right formula to grab attention of the fans with beautiful posts. Having said that, this latest video of actress Pragya Jaiswal, where she takes up the ice water challenge, is getting viral all over the internet. 
 

 

 


Indeed actress Pragya Jaiswal is looking supremely hot as she takes up the challenge and now the fans have some different set of comments with regards to this gesture of the actress.

ALSO READ – Adipurush movie review: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer had the potential to be better, but...

As we can see in the above comments, many appreciate Pragya Jaiswal for taking up this challenge willingly. Also, many are concern and ask if she is doing okay. Meanwhile, the rest believe that it is not an appropriate behaviour. 

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the fans and audience for Pragya Jaiswal? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ-  Must Read! Take a peek into Sharvari Wagh's grand birthday celebration

 

