MUST READ! Pranutan Bahl would love star in this movie of her father Mohnish Bahl

MUMBAI: Pranutan Bahl daughter of Mohnish Bahl made her Bollywood debut with the movie Notebook in the year 2019. The film could not impressed the fan, but the on-screen chemistry between the leads were very well appreciated and the actress looked beautiful in the movie.

As we have seen and loved the actor Mohnish Bahl in the movies like Hum Sath Sath Hai, Ham Aapke Hain Kaun, Maine Pyar Kiya and few others, now it is daughter pranutan Bahl's turn to impress the fans with her talent.

Pranutan has signed and completed her second film Helmet, opposite Aparshakti Khurana and is also awaiting release of her first music video titled Kaise Hum Bataye.

When asked, if she had to work in the remake of any of her father’s films, which one would it be, Pranutan responds, “Firstly, I just want to say that classics shouldn’t be remade because however much we try, we can never reach them. Having said that, if given a choice, I would definitely choose to be a part of Astitva.”

Released in the year 2000 movie Astitva was written and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar which had Tabu in the lead role.

