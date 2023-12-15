Must Read! Prithviraj Sukumaran Spills on Salaar: A Game of Thrones Scale Drama!

MUMBAI: Prithviraj Sukumaran, known for his versatile roles, dives into his experiences working on Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, directed by the confident filmmaker Prashanth Neel. The actor, who seamlessly transitions between acting, directing, and producing, discusses the thrill and challenges of being part of this monumental project.

"I've always said, choosing a theme is about being a movie lover, not overanalyzing. When I heard Salaar's script, it took me 30 seconds to say I want to do this. It's a fantastic film on paper, with the kind of drama and character dynamics akin to Game of Thrones," Prithviraj reveals about his selection process.

Opening up about the first script narration, he emphasizes the film's enormity. "It is huge. The scale is so vast, with intricate character dynamics. I have a fantastic role, and working with Prashanth Neel is a privilege," he adds, referring to Salaar as a 'Prabhas film.'

Also Read: Wow! Trailer of Salaar to drop on this date, Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur to have a dance number in the film

Discussing his character, Vardharaja Mannar, Prithviraj acknowledges its shades of grey and the impactful look curated by Prashanth. "Prashanth doesn't believe in fixated ideas. He likes discovering ideas on set. He's so confident with his craft that he can change the entire shoot plan based on new ideas," Prithviraj praises.

The actor values Prashanth's confidence and ability to adapt on set. "Working with Prashanth is enjoyable. We keep discovering the character and plot points as we shoot. He likes being surprised, and only a confident filmmaker can do that," says Prithviraj, known for his meticulous approach.

In conclusion, Prithviraj Sukumaran shares the excitement of collaborating with Prashanth Neel and the thrill of being part of Salaar, a film that promises a grand scale of drama and character dynamics, reminiscent of the legendary Game of Thrones.

Also Read: Must read! Salaar director Prashanth Neel opens up about his thoughts on the film's clash with Dunki

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla