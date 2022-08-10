Must Read! Is Priyanka Chopra really the highest paid actress? Read on to know more

MUMBAI:Priyanka Chopra is currently in the news for her amazing performance in the OTT series Citadel. It’s an international series which also stars Richard Madden in the lead role.

Recently, a list on IMDb claimed that Priyanka Chopra is the highest paid actress in the Hindi film industry. The website states that she charges Rs. 15-40 crores for a movie/web series. But, can we really call her the highest paid actress in the Hindi film industry?

Priyanka has been away from Hindi films for quite some time. Her last Hindi movie was The Sky is Pink, which was co-produced by her. She might be charging Rs.15-40 crores per project now, but it won’t be for a Hindi project because we haven’t seen her in one for a very long time. So, this suggests that she is not the highest paid actress in the Hindi film industry right now.

So, the highest paid actress in the Hindi film industry for now is Deepika Padukone, who reportedly charges Rs. 15-30 crores for a movie. In the IMDb list, Priyanka and Deepika are followed by Kangana Ranaut (Rs.15-27 crore), Katrina Kaif (Rs. 15-21 crore) and Alia Bhatt (Rs. 10-20 crore).

Talking about Priyanka’s upcoming projects, the actress has Heads of State and Jee Le Zaraa lined up. The latter will mark her comeback in the Hindi film industry with Jee Le Zaraa, which will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

