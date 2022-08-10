Must Read! Is Priyanka Chopra really the highest paid actress? Read on to know more

Recently, a list on IMDb claimed that Priyanka Chopra is the highest paid actress in the Hindi film industry. But, is she really? Read on to know more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 20:32
movie_image: 
Must Read! Is Priyanka Chopra actually the highest paid actress? Read on to know more

MUMBAI:Priyanka Chopra is currently in the news for her amazing performance in the OTT series Citadel. It’s an international series which also stars Richard Madden in the lead role.

Recently, a list on IMDb claimed that Priyanka Chopra is the highest paid actress in the Hindi film industry. The website states that she charges Rs. 15-40 crores for a movie/web series. But, can we really call her the highest paid actress in the Hindi film industry?

Also Read:Priyanka Chopra Jonas-starrer 'Citadel' renewed for second season

Priyanka has been away from Hindi films for quite some time. Her last Hindi movie was The Sky is Pink, which was co-produced by her. She might be charging Rs.15-40 crores per project now, but it won’t be for a Hindi project because we haven’t seen her in one for a very long time. So, this suggests that she is not the highest paid actress in the Hindi film industry right now. 

So, the highest paid actress in the Hindi film industry for now is Deepika Padukone, who reportedly charges Rs. 15-30 crores for a movie. In the IMDb list, Priyanka and Deepika are followed by Kangana Ranaut (Rs.15-27 crore), Katrina Kaif (Rs. 15-21 crore) and Alia Bhatt (Rs. 10-20 crore).

Talking about Priyanka’s upcoming projects, the actress has Heads of State and Jee Le Zaraa lined up. The latter will mark her comeback in the Hindi film industry with Jee Le Zaraa, which will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Also Read: Whoa! Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli charge this jaw dropping amount per Instagram post

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 


    
 

Priyanka Chopra Deepika Padukone Kangana Ranaut Katrina Kaif Alia Bhatt Citadel Jee Le Zaraa Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 20:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Audience Perceptive! Post Fahmaan Khan’s explosive interview Netizens say; "Sumbul should come out and speak as there are many allegation on her father around social media"
MUMBAI:Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved...
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Kavita Kaushik to grace the upcoming episode to promote their upcoming movie Carry on Jatta 3
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.The...
Exclusive! This is one of the major reason why Naagin 6 is getting an extension every month
MUMBAI:Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the TRP charts. The storyline is...
Who is Jigna Vora? The real character played by Karishma Tanna in Scoop
MUMBAI:Upcoming Netflix show titled Scoop is grabbing the attention of the fans all over, the show which has Karishma...
Exclusive! Yogita Bihani says, “People who have seen The Kerala Story may now want to watch me in Vikram Vedha”
MUMBAI:Yogita Bihani grabbed everyone’s attention with her performance in The Kerala Story, but not many would know...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Finally! Shiv and Surilii's THIS rebellious act shocks the family
MUMBAI:Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Yogita Bihani says, “People who have seen The Kerala Story may now want to watch me in Vikram Vedha”
Exclusive! Yogita Bihani says, “People who have seen The Kerala Story may now want to watch me in Vikram Vedha”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! Yogita Bihani says, “People who have seen The Kerala Story may now want to watch me in Vikram Vedha”
Exclusive! Yogita Bihani says, “People who have seen The Kerala Story may now want to watch me in Vikram Vedha”
Shocking! “She is the rudest celebrity” netizens trolls Kareena Kapoor on this latest video as she do not give a selfie to a fan
Shocking! “She is the rudest celebrity” netizens trolls Kareena Kapoor on this latest video as she do not give a selfie to a fan
Nimrit Kaur
Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur on being a part of Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force, here is what the actress has to say
Aamir Khan
Exclusive! Has Aamir Khan signed his next film? Here’s what the actor has to say
Romantic! Here’s a look at some of the sweetest celebrity proposals
Romantic! Here’s a look at some of the sweetest celebrity proposals
remake of Venezuelan crime thriller
Fardeen's comeback project 'Visfot' a remake of Venezuelan crime thriller