Must Read! ‘Pushpa2TheRule’ trends all over as it is only 200 days left for the movie

Fans all over are not keeping calm but showering all the love for the movie Pushpa 2 The Rule as it is only 200 days for the release of the movie, here are the tweets
movie_image: 
Pushpa2

MUMBAI : Movie Pushpa 2 is indeed of the big releases of the Year, the movie which has stylish star Allu Arjun along with the national Crush of the country Rashmika Mandanna is one of the much awaited and anticipated movies of the Year, ever since the announcement video and the first look of the actor was out there was a huge buzz all over the internet and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie release  

The fans always looks forward to every single minute detail of the movie and now Pushpa2TheRule is trending all over the internet as it is exactly 200 days for the release of the movie, fans all over are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the actor and sharing the excitement for upcoming movie by sharing the pictures of the actor and the poster of the movie Pushpa 2 as it is only 200 days for the movie. Here are the posts 

200 DAYS TO GO FOR #Pushpa

The most anticipated PAN INDIAN MOVIE — #Pushpa2TheRulepic.twitter.com/9PipI0dA4n

—AB George (@AbGeorge_) January29, 2024  

200 days to go for #Pushpa2TheRuleto hit theatres.. pic.twitter.com/uRRve4jyXc

—MOVIE HERALD (@movieherald) January29, 2024  

for Pushpa Raj to begin his RULE #Pushpa2TheRuleGrand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 ‍#PushpaKaRuleIn200Days  pic.twitter.com/1mpHJdnqAd

—IndiaGlitz Telugu™ (@igtelugu) January29, 2024  

Leaked Pic#Pushpa2TheRule#PushpaKaRuleIn200Dayspic.twitter.com/DfqepBGW7y

—AlluArjun Solider (@DhAAnpal) January29, 2024  

200 DAYS for Pushpa Raj to begin his Rule #Pushpa2TheRuleGrand Release Worldwide on 15th Aug 2024 ‍#PushpaKaRuleIn200Days @alluarjun@iamRashmika#FahadhFaasil@aryasukku@ThisIsDSP@MythriOfficial@SukumarWritings@TSeries#HittuCinmapic.twitter.com/alPCzr2SyR

—Hittu Cinma  (@HittuCinma) January29, 2024  

Exact 100 days to ️#Pushpa2TheRule

Some may agree to disagree butthe fact is this film is VERY VERY HOT #Sukumar#100daystoPushpa2#AlluArjunpic.twitter.com/GK1l8VKp9R

—Sandeep Kumar Yadav (@Sandy92_SKY) January29, 2024  

!!!

200days TO GO #Pushpa2TheRule
15 August 2024 @alluarjunpic.twitter.com/xb7UpskqxT

—StylishstarAbhimani (@bunnyannacult22) January28, 2024  

200 Days for #PushpaRaj#Pushpa2TheRuleGrand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 ‍ #PushpaKaRuleIn200Days #Pushpa2#Pushpa2TheRulepic.twitter.com/NZ3BLWz6cH

—KLAPBOARD (@klapboardpost) January29, 2024  

As we can see the fans all over are in no mood to slow down as they are showering all the love for the movie Pushpa and the actor Allu Arjun, many people have written that it is only 200 days for the release of the movie, well, this has indeed increased excitement level of the fans and audience all over the internet  

Also read-Wow! A huge budget for set aside for Oscar promotions of Pushpa 2?

No doubt the announcement video has set the tone right for the movie and we shall look forward to seeing what makers have to offer with the upcoming movie, Pushpa 2 The Rule will be facing a direct clash with the movie Singham 3. 

What are your views on these posts coming from the side of the fans and audience for the movie Pushpa 2 and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Exciting! Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's film to conclude shoot by May 2024, No delay confirmed

