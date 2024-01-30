Must Read! ‘Pushpa2TheRule’ trends all over as only 200 days are left for the release

MUMBAI : Movie Pushpa 2 is indeed of the big releases of the year. The movie which has stylish star Allu Arjun along with the national crush of the country Rashmika Mandanna is one of the much awaited and anticipated movies of the year. Ever since the announcement video and the first look of the actor was out, there was a huge buzz all over the internet. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie release.

The fans always look forward to every single minute detail of the movie. Now, Pushpa2TheRule is trending all over the internet as it is exactly 200 days for the release of the movie. Fans all over are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the actor and sharing the excitement for upcoming movie by sharing the pictures of the actor and the poster of the movie Pushpa 2 as it is only 200 days for the movie. Here are the posts -

200 DAYS TO GO FOR #Pushpa



The most anticipated PAN INDIAN MOVIE — #Pushpa2TheRulepic.twitter.com/9PipI0dA4n

—AB George (@AbGeorge_) January29, 2024

200 days to go for #Pushpa2TheRuleto hit theatres.. pic.twitter.com/uRRve4jyXc

—MOVIE HERALD (@movieherald) January29, 2024

for Pushpa Raj to begin his RULE #Pushpa2TheRuleGrand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 ‍#PushpaKaRuleIn200Days pic.twitter.com/1mpHJdnqAd

—IndiaGlitz Telugu™ (@igtelugu) January29, 2024

Leaked Pic#Pushpa2TheRule#PushpaKaRuleIn200Dayspic.twitter.com/DfqepBGW7y

—AlluArjun Solider (@DhAAnpal) January29, 2024

200 DAYS for Pushpa Raj to begin his Rule #Pushpa2TheRuleGrand Release Worldwide on 15th Aug 2024 ‍#PushpaKaRuleIn200Days @alluarjun@iamRashmika#FahadhFaasil@aryasukku@ThisIsDSP@MythriOfficial@SukumarWritings@TSeries#HittuCinmapic.twitter.com/alPCzr2SyR

—Hittu Cinma (@HittuCinma) January29, 2024

Exact 100 days to ️#Pushpa2TheRule



Some may agree to disagree butthe fact is this film is VERY VERY HOT #Sukumar#100daystoPushpa2#AlluArjunpic.twitter.com/GK1l8VKp9R

—Sandeep Kumar Yadav (@Sandy92_SKY) January29, 2024

!!!



200days TO GO #Pushpa2TheRule

15 August 2024 @alluarjunpic.twitter.com/xb7UpskqxT

—StylishstarAbhimani (@bunnyannacult22) January28, 2024

200 Days for #PushpaRaj#Pushpa2TheRuleGrand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 ‍ #PushpaKaRuleIn200Days #Pushpa2#Pushpa2TheRulepic.twitter.com/NZ3BLWz6cH

—KLAPBOARD (@klapboardpost) January29, 2024

As we can see, fans all over are in no mood to slow down as they are showering all the love for the movie Pushpa and the actor Allu Arjun, many people have written that it is only 200 days for the release of the movie. Well, this has indeed increased excitement level of the fans and audience all over the internet.

No doubt, the announcement video has set the tone right for the movie and we shall look forward to seeing what makers have to offer with the upcoming movie. Pushpa 2 The Rule will be facing a direct clash with the movie Singham 3.

