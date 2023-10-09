Must Read! R Madhavan reacts to being appointed the President of FTII

MUMBAI: Actor R Madhavan is amongst the most talented actors in the movie-making industry. He has created a name for himself on his merit and deserved all the recognition bestowed upon him. He is famous for his roles in Tanu Weds Manu, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Rocketry, 3 Idiots among others. The actor who recently won a National Award for his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has another achievement that has made headlines.

R Madhavan has been appointed as the new President and Chairman of the governing council of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) for three years. The 3 Idiots actor has now reacted to this, telling a news portal on being congratulated, “Thank you so very very much. It’s a huge responsibility and I hope I can live up to expectations”

Madhavan had earlier said that the feeling is still sinking in and he is trying to understand the importance of his position.

Recently on winning the national award for his film Rocketry, Madhavan wrote a long emotional note of gratitude to everyone involved in the film. Check it out here;

