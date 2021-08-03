Must read! R Madhavan talks about kissing Soha Ali Khan on screen, reveals he was afraid Saif would punch him

MUMBAI: R Madhvan made his Bollywood debut in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, after his amazing performance in the film he got some huge roles in Hindi movies. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial venture, Rang De Basanti saw him as a pilot and love interest of Soha Ali Khan - Ajay Rathod. The movie included a kissing scene between Soha and Madhavan. But it wasn't easy for Madhavan to shoot that scene.

In Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's autobiography, The Stranger In The Mirror, Madhavan wrote about his experience with this particular scene. He was afraid that the actress’ brother Saif Ali Khan would be disappointed and would have punched him in the face for kissing his sister. Also, he mentioned it was Soha's first on-screen kiss. It was the first scene that Madhvan shot for the movie. The kissing scene was the part of the movie when Madhavan proposes Soha during the romantic song, Tu Bin Bataye.

The actor said, “The only thing I could think of was Saif (Soha's brother, with whom I had worked before in a tense movie - Madhavan's debut - as rivals) socking my face. But I had to establish that I was an ideal boyfriend. This was probably her first on-screen kiss as well.”

The actor was first offered the role of Karan Singhania which was later portrayed by Tamil actor Siddharth. Also, Shah Rukh Khan was offered the role of Ajay Rathod’s role first but the actor could not step into the role due to date issues, according to the media reports.

Rang De Basanti starred Aamir Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni, Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher and Waheeda Rehman.

