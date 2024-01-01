Must Read: Rajkumar Hirani on 'Dunki': Content Over Box Office, Shah Rukh's Challenging Role, and the Joys of Unique Storytelling

In an exclusive interview, director Rajkumar Hirani shares insights into 'Dunki,' emphasizing the value of unique storytelling, the challenge of audience expectations, and the joy of collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/01/2024 - 15:15
movie_image: 
Rajkumar Hirani

MUMBAI: Director Rajkumar Hirani, known for his distinctive storytelling and iconic films like "Munnabhai" series, "3 Idiots," and "PK," opens up about his latest project, "Dunki," starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. In an exclusive interview, Hirani sheds light on his approach to filmmaking, the balance between content and box office success, and the unique aspects of "Dunki."

Content Over Box Office:

While "Dunki" may not have reached the box office heights of Shah Rukh Khan's previous blockbusters, Hirani emphasizes that commercial success is not his sole focus. He values content over box office numbers and believes that chasing commercial success can compromise the creative process. Despite the pressure, Hirani remains committed to making films that resonate with audiences, irrespective of their scale.

Challenges and Joys of Storytelling:

Hirani reveals that it takes him several years to develop a story and bring it to the screen. He acknowledges the difficulty of finding unique subjects in a cinematic landscape exposed to a century of storytelling. The director expresses the joy of jumping across genres, keeping his storytelling fresh and unpredictable. However, he admits that the fear of meeting audience expectations, especially for something familiar, can be daunting.

"Dunki" and Homecoming:

Discussing "Dunki," Hirani unveils the film's connection to the concept of home. The story, revolving around the 'donkey route' and illegal migration, explores the emotions tied to leaving home for better opportunities and the desire to return eventually. Hirani finds inspiration in the emotional core of the film, viewing it as a journey back home, both physically and emotionally.

Also Read: Box office! Dunki sees a little drop, whereas Salaar has a solid grip, here are the collections

Shah Rukh Khan's Challenging Role:

Working with Shah Rukh Khan, Hirani describes the actor's dedication to a challenging role. Shah Rukh plays Hardy, a character not fluent in English, a departure from his usual urban roles. Hirani commends Shah Rukh's hard work, sharing rehearsal videos where the actor leaves no stone unturned to authentically portray the character. The director expresses the joy of collaborating with Shah Rukh, describing him as "pure love."

Balancing Audience Expectations:

Hirani acknowledges the challenge of meeting audience expectations, especially when they anticipate a certain type of film from him. He emphasizes his commitment to exploring diverse genres and delivering fresh narratives. Despite the fear associated with audience expectations, Hirani remains dedicated to telling stories that resonate with universal emotions.

In conclusion, Rajkumar Hirani's insights provide a glimpse into the intricate balance between creative fulfilment, audience expectations, and the joy derived from crafting unique narratives in the world of cinema.

Also Read: Box office! Dunki sees a little drop, whereas Salaar has a solid grip, here are the collections

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Rajkumar Hirani Dunki Shah Rukh Khan Unique Storytelling box office Audience Expectations Filmmaking Approach Emotional Narratives collaboration Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/01/2024 - 15:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Fascinating! Young Love Blossoms: Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan Find Romance on the Sets of 'The Archies'"
MUMBAI: In a delightful turn of events, young love has taken root on the sets of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies,' bringing...
Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu: From Struggling Days to India's Highest-Paid OTT Actress at Rs 10 Crore per Show
MUMBAI : As the world of entertainment shifted to OTT platforms during the pandemic, one actress emerged not only as a...
What! Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Challenging Experience on Set and Testing Language Limits
MUMBAI: As Christmas approaches, fans eagerly anticipate Katrina Kaif's upcoming film, "Merry Christmas," a venture...
Must Read: Rajkumar Hirani on 'Dunki': Content Over Box Office, Shah Rukh's Challenging Role, and the Joys of Unique Storytelling
MUMBAI: Director Rajkumar Hirani, known for his distinctive storytelling and iconic films like "Munnabhai" series, "3...
Sony SAB's 'Wagle Ki Duniya' brings focus on ADHD and mental health challenges in the upcoming story
MUMBAI: Mumbai, December xx, 2023: Sony SAB's heartwarming family show, 'Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey,'...
Wow! Dia Mirza: From Running Away at 5 to Bollywood Stardom - A Journey of Resilience and Triumph
MUMBAI: Dia Mirza, the celebrated Bollywood actress and former Miss Asia Pacific International (2000), has a...
Recent Stories
Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan
Fascinating! Young Love Blossoms: Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan Find Romance on the Sets of 'The Archies'"
Latest Video
Related Stories
Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan
Fascinating! Young Love Blossoms: Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan Find Romance on the Sets of 'The Archies'"
Katrina Kaif
What! Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Challenging Experience on Set and Testing Language Limits
Dia Mirza
Wow! Dia Mirza: From Running Away at 5 to Bollywood Stardom - A Journey of Resilience and Triumph
Shriya Pilgaonkar
Exciting! Shriya Pilgaonkar expresses her dream of playing a musical, a period drama, or a rom-com on a large scale; Says ‘I’d like to do something cinematic…’
Manoj Bajpayee
Must Read! Manoj Bajpayee Challenges Bollywood's Obsession with Box Office Numbers: 'Measurement of Success Is Changing'
Anurag Kashyap
What! Did you know? Salman Khan exiled Anurag Kashyap from the most popular film Tere Naam due to THIS reason; Here’s why?