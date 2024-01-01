Must Read: Rajkumar Hirani on 'Dunki': Content Over Box Office, Shah Rukh's Challenging Role, and the Joys of Unique Storytelling

MUMBAI: Director Rajkumar Hirani, known for his distinctive storytelling and iconic films like "Munnabhai" series, "3 Idiots," and "PK," opens up about his latest project, "Dunki," starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. In an exclusive interview, Hirani sheds light on his approach to filmmaking, the balance between content and box office success, and the unique aspects of "Dunki."

Content Over Box Office:

While "Dunki" may not have reached the box office heights of Shah Rukh Khan's previous blockbusters, Hirani emphasizes that commercial success is not his sole focus. He values content over box office numbers and believes that chasing commercial success can compromise the creative process. Despite the pressure, Hirani remains committed to making films that resonate with audiences, irrespective of their scale.

Challenges and Joys of Storytelling:

Hirani reveals that it takes him several years to develop a story and bring it to the screen. He acknowledges the difficulty of finding unique subjects in a cinematic landscape exposed to a century of storytelling. The director expresses the joy of jumping across genres, keeping his storytelling fresh and unpredictable. However, he admits that the fear of meeting audience expectations, especially for something familiar, can be daunting.

"Dunki" and Homecoming:

Discussing "Dunki," Hirani unveils the film's connection to the concept of home. The story, revolving around the 'donkey route' and illegal migration, explores the emotions tied to leaving home for better opportunities and the desire to return eventually. Hirani finds inspiration in the emotional core of the film, viewing it as a journey back home, both physically and emotionally.

Shah Rukh Khan's Challenging Role:

Working with Shah Rukh Khan, Hirani describes the actor's dedication to a challenging role. Shah Rukh plays Hardy, a character not fluent in English, a departure from his usual urban roles. Hirani commends Shah Rukh's hard work, sharing rehearsal videos where the actor leaves no stone unturned to authentically portray the character. The director expresses the joy of collaborating with Shah Rukh, describing him as "pure love."

Balancing Audience Expectations:

Hirani acknowledges the challenge of meeting audience expectations, especially when they anticipate a certain type of film from him. He emphasizes his commitment to exploring diverse genres and delivering fresh narratives. Despite the fear associated with audience expectations, Hirani remains dedicated to telling stories that resonate with universal emotions.

In conclusion, Rajkumar Hirani's insights provide a glimpse into the intricate balance between creative fulfilment, audience expectations, and the joy derived from crafting unique narratives in the world of cinema.

