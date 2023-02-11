Must Read! “In Rajkumar Hirani movies story is lead not the actors” Shah Rukh Khan

During the birthday meet with the fans in Mumbai superstar Shah Rukh Khan spoke on his movie Dunki and how it is special to him
Shah

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the current topic of conversation as the star has turned 58 today, since few days we have seen the fans were preparing for this special of the star and shower their love for the actor, and yesterday mid night we have seen many posts and videos where we see the fans are leaving no stone unturned to wish their superstar and shower their love on his birthday.

As we know Shah Rukh Khan is the actor of his fans and he believes in celebrating his birthday with his fans, the actor has celebrated his birthday with the fans during the fan meet which was held in Mumbai and was attended by him and director of Dunki RAjkumar Hirani. The actor expressed his love for the fans and thanked them by showcasing the Dunki drop 1 on the big screen.

Talking about his movie Dunki, superstar Shah Rukh Khan says Dunki is very special movie for him, and he adds that in Rajkumar movies there are no leads actors in fact story is the lead in his movies, he says the fans will also get to see the actor romancing on screen and said he will be doing romance after a long time.

Shah Rukh Khan also said be it Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani or Vicky Kaushal, the story belongs to all and he is like a ‘mala’ that brings all these gems together.

Indeed these words of the superstar Shah Rukh Khan have grabbed our attention and have increased the excitement level for the movie Dunki, also the drop 1 of Dunki is already getting a lot of love from the fans all over and now we look forward to seeing more of Dunki in the coming days.

What are your views on these statements of the superstar for Dunki, do share in the comment section below.  

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

