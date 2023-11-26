Must read! Rajpal Yadav talks about scenes which make him uncomfortable while acting

MUMBAI : Rajpal Yadav, renowned for his versatile acting skills and notably recognized for his comedic roles, has showcased a diverse range of characters throughout his career. His latest appearance was in the movie 'Apurva,' a survival thriller, where he portrayed the role of a kidnapper alongside Abhishek Banerjee.

In a recent interview with India Forums, the actor engaged in a candid conversation discussing his craft, strategies for maintaining relevance in the industry over an extended period, and various other aspects of his journey in the film industry.

Sharing an anecdote from the film 'Apurva' Abhishek Banerjee revealed that Rajpal got quite uncomfortable in one of the 'peeing' scenes when they were standing together.

Further adding to this, Rajpal Yadav exclaimed about he is uncomfotable even doin intimate scenes and exclaimed, "There were almost 5-6 times in films when I got married, and the whole film was supposed to be on husband-wife relation and I used to ask the director, koi bhi bethne ka letne ka scene tak theek, uske agey maii nahi kar pauga, mai bhujj jauga"

He further talked, "Because of theatre I think because whatever comedy I have done, comedy of error or whatever entertaining I did, I never got an opportunity to perform a scene like this where I feel odd or awkward so I think that if I feel odd about a scene the audience who is watching me will also feel odd, so whatever entertainment did, be it serious or comic, I always took care of the fact that if the kids, youngsters, or the aged are sitting together and if foe example I am portraying happiness, they all feel it together, so when it comes to going in that zone, the intimate one, 'mai usme talented hu hi nahi."

'Apurva' is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar and stars Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles.

