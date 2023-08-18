Must Read! Raksha Bandhan Special: Five Hindi films that you can watch with your siblings today

It’s Raksha Bandhan today and if you are planning to just be at home and spend some time with your brother or sister, watching a movie on OTT can surely be a good option.
Dil Dhadakne Do

MUMBAI:  It’s Raksha Bandhan today, and everyone will try to spend some good time with their siblings. While some will prefer to have a big celebration at home, some will go out and enjoy the day. But, if you are planning to just be at home and spend some time with your brother or sister, watching a movie on OTT can surely be a good option.

So, here we list down five films that you can watch with your siblings today...

Bandhan

Want to watch something classic? Then Salman Khan and Ashwini Bhave starrer Bandhan will be a perfect choice for you. The movie is available on YouTube for free, so you can surely watch it.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do was about a dysfunctional family who tries to portray that everything is perfect in their lives. The highlight of the film was the bond between Ayesha and Kabir, and Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh just nailed it in the movie.

Iqbal

Iqbal was about a deaf and mute boy's dream to play for the Indian cricket team. But, the movie showcased a beautiful relationship between a brother and a sister, and how the sister supports her brother to fulfil his dream.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was a biopic on Milkha Singh, but the element that touched our hearts the most was the bond between Milkha and his sister. The scenes featuring Divya Dutta and Farhan Akhtar surely made our eyes moist.

Dhanak

One of the sweetest movies made about brother-sister bond is Dhanak. Nagesh Kukunoor’s directorial is a perfect watch for the whole family on Raksha Bandhan.

TellyChakkar wishes everyone a very Happy Raksha Bandhan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Raksha Bandhan Raksha Bandhan 2023 Bandhan Salman Khan Dil Dhadakne Do Iqbal Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Dhanak Movie News TellyChakkar
Must Read! Raksha Bandhan Special: Five Hindi films that you can watch with your siblings today
Dil Dhadakne Do
