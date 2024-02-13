Must read! Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani visit Tarun Tahiliani's studio for final fittings ahead of their wedding

MUMBAI: Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh are eager to start a new chapter in their lives and are counting down the days. After years of dating, the cute pair is ready to tie the knot in a destination wedding in Goa on February 21, 2024. Although there are a ton of current updates regarding the couple's wedding floating around the internet, Rakul and Jackky were recently photographed exploring the city with their family as they arrived for the last fittings for their wedding attire.

Also read: Vacay Goals! Rakul Preet Singh is out for a fun vacation time, check out the hot beach look of the actress

We saw glimpses of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, the soon-to-be-married couple while scrolling through our social media accounts. They showed up at the renowned fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani's studio for the last fittings of their wedding outfit. Rakul is soon to be married, and was seen with her parents posing for photographers while wearing a black-and-white pattern top and black jeans. Jackky showed up for the wedding preparations a moment later and wore an all-black ensemble.

On February 12, 2024, the popular news portal's official Instagram page revealed the first photos of the couple, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, along with their wedding invitation. At first glance, the invitation exuded a sense of subtle sophistication and beauty, accompanied by a humorous caricature of their intended wedding location, Goa. However, what really got people discussing was the clever wedding hashtag that the couple came up with on their own. It reads, “#AB DONO BHAGNA-NI”

A previous story from the popular news portal revealed previously unseen details about Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's impending wedding. It claims that the couple has chosen to have an environmentally friendly wedding party and has even established ground rules that all guests have to stick by. In addition, a close friend of the couple revealed that to save paper, the couple has not sent out any paper invitations. Not only have they forbidden everyone from popping poppers on their wedding day, but the couple plans to plant an equal number of trees to make up for the carbon impact the wedding will have.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are soon to tie the knot, decided to have their wedding in Goa for a specific purpose, according to previous reports. For those who were unaware, they had previously chosen to get married overseas. However, they changed it to Goa, as the location is associated with their modest beginnings as a couple.

According to the report, “Goa holds a special place in their hearts. That’s where it all started and their romance flourished. Choosing Goa is a sentimental decision for them and the wedding is going to be absolutely serene.”

Also read: Happy birthday Rakul Preet Singh! Have a look at the remarkable transformation of the actress ​​​​​​​

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis