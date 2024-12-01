Must Read! Rakul Preet Singh Addresses Relationship Rumors and Privacy Concerns Amid Wedding Speculations

MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh, marking a successful 10-year journey in Bollywood, has not only dazzled in South Cinema but also made a significant impact in Hindi films. Beyond her professional accomplishments, the actress has been making headlines for her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani, which became "insta-official" in 2021. With speculations of a wedding on February 22, 2022, Rakul recently addressed her views on love and maintaining privacy.

When asked about her idea of love, especially as a public figure, Rakul emphasized that her concept of love remains unchanged, whether in the public eye or not. She stated, "My idea of love doesn’t change whether it’s in the public eye or not. It has been the same ever since I was a teenager."

Responding to questions about the constant scrutiny surrounding her relationship and how she maintains privacy, Rakul clarified that while the knowledge of their existing relationship is public, she and Jackky are not overly visible in public or engage in excessive PDA. She explained, "We are not that unless it’s a birthday or an occasion of wishing each other or supporting each other. I think that’s the compartmentalization that you do that okay, this is public knowledge that so and so person is my partner, but that’s about it. Beyond that, it’s for me to know, and that’s my personal space. I feel that’s how I look at it. I don’t make a big deal of it in my head because I think it’s the most natural process for any human being to have a partner."

In the interview, Rakul also touched upon her journey with stardom, shared insights into her past connection with MS Dhoni, and emphasized the importance of social media detox.

Credit: Bollywood Bubble