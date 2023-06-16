Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and more - AI characters of these actors are getting viral all over the internet

The AI characters of actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor along with others are getting viral all over the internet.
Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI:  No doubt our favourite Bollywood actors never fail to impress the fans and audience not only with their Bollywood contribution, but also with different activities.

Also over the time we have seen many fans sharing different types of pictures of their favourite actors and showering their love towards their favorite actors having said that there are few pictures of AI characters of different actors which are getting viral all over the internet.

As we can see these AI picture of actor Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor along with other actors are getting viral all over the internet

Indeed these AI pictures of the different actors are looking very cute and the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards these pictures of the actors.

Indeed this is one of the best thing you will see on the Internet today and we look forward to see if any of these actors have given their reaction to their respective photos.

What are your views on the AI characters of these Bollywood actors, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 20:05

