Must read! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt get massively trolled for this reason on their latest video, netizens are saying stop this acting now

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are no doubt one of the most loved and followed Bollywood couple, the couple is the talk of the town for the recently released movie a Brahmastra which is directed by Ayan Mukherjee. We have seen some beautiful pictures and videos which were coming from the side of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt which has indeed given some major couple goals and was immensely loved by the fans.

Having said that as we all know this particular video is getting viral on social media where the actor Ranbir Kapoor is showing love and concern towards his wife Alia Bhatt and passing the pillow to her, this act of kindness has won the hearts of millions but there are few people who are finding this particular act as fake and asking this jodi to stop acting now.

Check out the comments below

As we can see these comments, the netizens are asking to stop this acting as this entire act is looking scripted to them, because the actress did not ask for a pillow and just looked at it and he passed it to her.

What are your views on this act of actor Ranbir Kapoor towards his wife Alia Bhatt, what do you think is this fake or real, do let us know in the comment section below.

