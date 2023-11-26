Must read! Ranbir Kapoor reveals the reason why Anil Kapoor was missing during the trailer launch of Animal

MUMBAI: The trailer of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal was released on Thursday and the cast of the film was present in Delhi for a grand physical trailer launch event.

The director was joined by producer Bhushan Kumar as well as actors Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. However, as many noted, Anil Kapoor – also a big part of the film – was absent from the event.

Given that the Animal trailer is largely centred on a father-son relationship, people did woder why one-half of that pair was not present at the trailer launch.

Speculations began floating. Some wondered that Kapoor may be prioritising other commitments or engagements, possibly linked to his busy schedule.

Others argued that his absence could be a strategic move to generate curiosity and anticipation surrounding his role in the film, hinting at a possible plot twist or surprise element.

During the interaction with the press after the trailer launch, Ranbir was asked abot Anil’s absence and the actor responded, “He is currently in Dubai; this event was supposed to happen on the 21st, but got pushed for certain reasons. He already had prior commitments there. We miss him dearly. He is an important part of our film; this movie wouldn't have been possible without Anil Sir. We miss you, Anil Sir, Jhakaas!”

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy-fame, Animal also stars Tripti Dimri and Shakti Kapoor. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. It is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 1.

