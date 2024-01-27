Must read! Rani Mukerji hopes to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for a film, read more

Rani Mukerji is among the most admired Indian actresses with a career spanning across four decades. She has been part of iconic films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Veer Zaara and also clutter-breaking films like No One Killed Jessica, Hichki, Mardaani and most recently Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.
In an interview, Rani Mukerji was asked a host of questions by her fans and admirers. One of the questions was related to whether they could have Rani Mukerji collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan again on a film in the future and the actress cryptically answered, 'tathastu', a term that is used to fulfill manifestations. The answer was followed by a huge roar by the admirers who can't get enough of the two.

Rani Mukerji was then asked to describe Shah Rukh Khan in one word and she answered, 'love', a term most people associate SRK with, not just for his onscreen persona but also offscreen persona. 

At the end of the conversation, the Ghulam actress was asked to share the best thing about working in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and she immediately said, 'romancing SRK', which was then followed by a fan-frenzy.

Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan last worked together in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and it is just about time that they re-unite on something interesting, now. 

When a fan asked if she has plans of entering the celebrated YRF Spy Universe, she reiterated the interesting answer that she also gave on Koffee With Karan. 

She said, "YRF Spy Agents should join the Mardaani Universe". While Rani Mukerji said it on a lighter note, one may wonder if there actually is a possibility of Shivani Shivaji Roy joining hands with Spy Agents Pathaan, Tiger and Kabir.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

