Must Read! Rani Mukerji, Kajol and many more female celebrities have spoken about going through a miscarriage

From Rani Mukerji to Kajol, many female celebrities have spoken about going through a miscarriage. Check out the list below...
Kajol

MUMBAI: Miscarriage is surely a very big deal for a woman and speaking about it would be so hurtful and difficult. But, then we have had many Indian female celebrities who have bravely spoken about it and shared their experience with their fans.

So, today, let’s look at the list of female celebrities who have spoken about going through a miscarriage...

Rani Mukerji

Recently, at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Rani Mukerji revealed that in 2020 she went through a miscarriage. She lost her baby when she was five months pregnant.

Kajol

Kajol had revealed that she went through two miscarriages before Nysa was born. One of the miscarriages was around when Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham released. So, while the film was a hit, it wasn’t a happy moment for her.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty welcomed her second baby, Samisha, via surrogacy. The actress revealed that after having a son, she wanted to have a second child, but suffered a couple of miscarriages.

Dipika Kakar


In June this year, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed their first child, a baby boy. But, earlier the couple had revealed that Dipika went through a miscarriage in February  2022 when she was in the 6th week of her pregnancy.

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have three kids, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. But, before Aryan was born Gauri had gone through miscarriages. The star wife had opened about it in an interview.

About Author

