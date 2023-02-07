Must Read! Rani Mukerji, Kiara Advani and more actresses who stole the show with their performance in the first half of 2023

The women in the industry are ruling the box office as well as the OTT platforms. So, today, let’s look at the list of actresses who stole the show with their performance in the first half of 2023...
movie_image: 
Rani Mukerji

MUMBAI: The women in the industry are ruling the box office as well as the OTT platforms. In the first half of 2023, many leading ladies grabbed our attention.

So, today, let’s look at the list of actresses who stole the show with their performance in the first half of 2023...

Tabu (Kuttey)

Tabu started the year with a bang as she gave a fantastic performance in Kuttey. Though the film failed to make a mark at the box office, Tabu’s act was the highlight of the film.

Neena Gupta (Shiv Shastri Balboa)

Neena Gupta has impressed one and all with her performances in the projects that she has been doing in the past few years. This year, she was seen in a movie titled Shiv Shastri Balboa and the actress once again gave an impressive performance in it.

Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway)

This year, Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway was one of the first mid-budget movies to do some decent business at the box office. The actress gave a fantastic performance in the film, and many people on social media have been stating that she should win a National Award for her performance in the movie.  

Yami Gautam (Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga)

Yami has been surprising everyone with her performances in each and every film. A few months ago, she was seen in a movie titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga and what an excellent performance she gave in it.

Radhika Apte (Mrs Undercover)

It was just a treat to watch Radhika Apte in Mrs Undercover. From comedy scenes to action, the actress just nailed it in the movie.

Adah Sharma (The Kerala Story)

Adah Sharma surprised one and all with her performance in The Kerala Story. The actress was simply amazing in the film, and gave her career’s best performance in it.  

Kiara Advani (SatyaPrem Ki Katha)

The first half of the year was clearly full of surprises when it comes to performances of the actresses. Kiara Advani was simply excellent in SatyaPrem Ki Katha and we won’t be surprised if she wins awards for her performance in the movie.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

