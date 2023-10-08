Must Read! Ranveer Singh on doing Don 3, “I hope the audience gives me a chance”

MUMBAI : In 1978, Amitabh Bachchan starred in a movie titled Don. The actor’s performance in it was amazing, and it became an iconic role. Many years later, in 2006, Farhan Akhtar decided to remake Don with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film did well at the box office and the industry got its new Don.

In 2011, Farhan and Shah Rukh Khan once again teamed up for a movie titled Don 2. It was a fresh script, and though received a mixed response from critics and audiences, it did well at the ticket windows.

Also Read: Check out the pictures of Ranveer Singh's characters as he trends as the new DON

Now, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have been eagerly waiting for Don 3. But, recently, the third instalment was announced with a new Don, and he is none other than Ranveer Singh. The announcement video of Don 3 featuring Ranveer has received a mixed response, and of course, SRK fans are upset with him playing the lead role in the movie.

Today, Ranveer posted a few pictures from his childhood, and wrote, “Gosh! I’ve been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time! As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema. I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a ‘hindi film hero’. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They’ve shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream.”

He further wrote, “I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years. Thank you Farhan and Ritesh for entrusting me with this honourable mantle and believing in me. I hope I can deliver on your faith and conviction. My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud. And my beloved audience, as always, I promise you…that I will do my very best to entertain you...in and as...’Don’. Thank you for your love.”

Well, there’s no doubt that Ranveer Singh is a good actor. But now, it will be interesting to see whether he will be able to pull off the character of Don or not.

What do you think about Ranveer’s casting in Don 3? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Must Read! “No SRK No Don” say fans all over, as the new Don Ranveer Singh gets introduced

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



