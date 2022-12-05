Must Read! Ranveer Singh gives a quirky reply to a fan asking about his fashion sense

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ alongside Alia Bhatt
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 14:02
movie_image: 
ranveer

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his great acting skills and his unique fashion sense. Netizens often troll him for his fashion taste and his outfits. The actor had now revealed that he did feel judged because of his outfits.

Also Read: Wow! Is Deepika Padukone expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh, the latter drops a hint about their family planning

Recently a Twitter user wrote, “Ranveer Singh's been doing met gala every day for all these years,” to which Ranveer Singh replied, “I used to feel cagey about expressing myself. I felt judged. I would alter my way of being in accordance with the effects those judgements were having on me. At one point, I let that go. I was like, people are gonna judge anyway so you do you, dress the way you want and I'm glad that I have been able to evolve into a person who does that consistently now.”

Also Read: Dance Deewane Juniors: Exclusive! Ranveer Singh to grace the show to promote Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Spilling beans on his dressing sense secret, the actor replied, “It's not like I have plotted this persona being flamboyant in the way I dress or anything. It's just me. I love wearing colours. I love things that are bright and vibrant. I have come to realise over a period of time I am more attracted to the maximalist school. But when it comes to spaces, like a home or vanity van, I like it all to be very minimal, almost painfully minimal.”

Credit: DNA

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Ranveer Singh 83 Jayeshbhai Jordaar Ramleela Bajirao Mastani Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Padmaavat
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 14:02

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
TC Trivia! What happened to Prafulla and Anita in StarPlus' Pandya Store? Has their track ended?
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Wow! Meet Karan Deol's younger brother Rajveer Deol who will be debuting in Bollywood soon
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol has indeed made his solid presence, Karan Deol who is just 2 movie old has won the...
WOW! Erica Fernandes sets perfect cues to go for a date, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Has Vedika made an exit from Ram's life forever in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently witnessing the investigation track which is keeping the viewers...
Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! Rishabh lands into a huge trouble, will Preeta be able to save him?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Awesome! Pandya Store's Simran, aka Rishita reveals her next Holiday Destination
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Daily soap 'Pandya Store' has made a place...
Recent Stories
Wow! Meet Karan Deol's younger brother Rajveer Deol who will be debuting in Bollywood soon
Wow! Meet Karan Deol's younger brother Rajveer Deol who will be debuting in Bollywood soon
Latest Video