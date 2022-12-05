Must Read! Ranveer Singh gives a quirky reply to a fan asking about his fashion sense

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his great acting skills and his unique fashion sense. Netizens often troll him for his fashion taste and his outfits. The actor had now revealed that he did feel judged because of his outfits.

Recently a Twitter user wrote, “Ranveer Singh's been doing met gala every day for all these years,” to which Ranveer Singh replied, “I used to feel cagey about expressing myself. I felt judged. I would alter my way of being in accordance with the effects those judgements were having on me. At one point, I let that go. I was like, people are gonna judge anyway so you do you, dress the way you want and I'm glad that I have been able to evolve into a person who does that consistently now.”

Spilling beans on his dressing sense secret, the actor replied, “It's not like I have plotted this persona being flamboyant in the way I dress or anything. It's just me. I love wearing colours. I love things that are bright and vibrant. I have come to realise over a period of time I am more attracted to the maximalist school. But when it comes to spaces, like a home or vanity van, I like it all to be very minimal, almost painfully minimal.”

Credit: DNA