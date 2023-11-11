Must Read! Ranveer Singh sells off his 2 Apartments in Goregaon, Mumbai for Rs 15.25 crores

Ranveer Singh has reportedly sold two apartments that he owns in Goregaon area for a total of Rs 15.25 crores. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor initially bought both apartments in December 2014
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/11/2023 - 10:51
movie_image: 
Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh has left a huge mark as an actor and has worked tirelessly to earn the name for himself. The actor has been part of the film industry for more than a decade now and doesn’t plan on slowing down. Ranveer who has given us some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema like Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, among others. Recently he caused a stir when he made an appearance in the popular celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan with his wife Deepika Padukone.

Also Read- Shocking! Ranveer Singh is getting massively trolled for his recent public appearance; netizens say 'finally nange uncle ke pass Kapde Aa Gaye'

Ranveer Singh has reportedly sold two apartments that he owns in Goregaon area for a total of Rs 15.25 crores. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor initially bought both apartments in December 2014 for Rs 4.64 each. The apartments are located at Oberoi Exquisite residential complex in Goregaon East and these 1,324 square feet apartments, come with 6 parking spaces in total. As per reports, Ranveer has paid a stamp duty of Rs Rs 45.75 lakh for each apartment.

Recently the Singham actor along with his wife Deepika, bought a Rs 100 + crores penthouse having 3-4 floors in Sagar Resham Building on Bandra BandStand at Bandra Band stand area.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 and in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

Also Read- Whoa! Ranveer Singh tops Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, to become most valued celeb

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-FreePressJournal

Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Farhan Akhtar Don 3 SRK Gully Boy Cirkus Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/11/2023 - 10:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: OMG! Anupama teaches Pakhi a lesson breaks her credit card; Baa and Bapuji begin a new business to earn some money
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Amazing! Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari and Isabella Kaif had a great time celebrating Kabir Khan’s Diwali Party, check it out
MUMBAI: Kabir Khan is an Indian director who is well-known for his movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Phantom...
Must Read! Ranveer Singh sells off his 2 Apartments in Goregaon, Mumbai for Rs 15.25 crores
MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh has left a huge mark as an actor and has worked tirelessly to earn the name for himself. The...
Really! Did Ibrahim Ali Khan tightly hug rumored girlfriend Palak Tiwari? Check out viral video
MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has been grabbing everyone’s attention with her public appearances and...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Armaan rushes to save Abhira's life
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Ruhi and Armaan meet in the night
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Recent Stories
Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari
Amazing! Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari and Isabella Kaif had a great time celebrating Kabir Khan’s Diwali Party, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari
Amazing! Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari and Isabella Kaif had a great time celebrating Kabir Khan’s Diwali Party, check it out
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Really! Did Ibrahim Ali Khan tightly hug rumored girlfriend Palak Tiwari? Check out viral video
Mukesh
What! Mukesh Bhatt rubbishes the rumours of Tara Sutaria being considered opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3
Ananya
Wow! Ananya Panday buys a new abode, performs Grihapravesh puja on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras
sakshi malik
Hotness Alert! Sakshi Malik is here with her hot and sizzling new avatar to make the festival of Diwali better
Shanaya Kapoor
Woah! Shanaya Kapoor channelises her traditionalism as she preps for pre Diwali events