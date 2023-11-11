Must Read! Ranveer Singh sells off his 2 Apartments in Goregaon, Mumbai for Rs 15.25 crores

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh has left a huge mark as an actor and has worked tirelessly to earn the name for himself. The actor has been part of the film industry for more than a decade now and doesn’t plan on slowing down. Ranveer who has given us some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema like Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, among others. Recently he caused a stir when he made an appearance in the popular celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan with his wife Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer Singh has reportedly sold two apartments that he owns in Goregaon area for a total of Rs 15.25 crores. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor initially bought both apartments in December 2014 for Rs 4.64 each. The apartments are located at Oberoi Exquisite residential complex in Goregaon East and these 1,324 square feet apartments, come with 6 parking spaces in total. As per reports, Ranveer has paid a stamp duty of Rs Rs 45.75 lakh for each apartment.

Recently the Singham actor along with his wife Deepika, bought a Rs 100 + crores penthouse having 3-4 floors in Sagar Resham Building on Bandra BandStand at Bandra Band stand area.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 and in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

